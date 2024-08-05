South Africa: End of Mental Torture for Good Things Guy As Cyberstalker Is Found

4 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

Brent Lindeque went through months of hell while he was being stalked and threatened. He only found relief when the person could be exposed and he was granted a protection order by a court.

Listen to this article 9 min Listen to this article 9 min There really is no place to hide and you will be exposed. This is the message from a relieved Brent Lindeque (39), the former journalist behind the popular Good Things Guy website, after a four-month ordeal of online and email abuse that included death threats.

"I would like every single keyboard warrior to know you are not anonymous - you can be found," Lindeque warned this week.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsThe Baby Reindeer vibes (à la the Netflix series) started in March when Lindeque - who has grown what started in 2015 as a blog about good news in South Africa into a platform that has won a number of awards - began receiving a barrage of messages.

Lindeque's profile as a natural optimist has grown over the years. His celebration of South African achievements and excellence has drawn followers from across the globe - also on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube - during the bleakest years of State Capture and the Covid-19 pandemic, and his encouragement of random acts of kindness and paying it forward has inspired South Africans to reach out and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

