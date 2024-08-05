South Africa: The Market Lowdown On Shoprite, Woolworths and MTN

4 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By The Finance Ghost

Considering its fantastic performance in the first half of the financial year, Shoprite could be forgiven its marginal slowdown in the second half. Woolworths didn't bear up quite as well. MTN is showing signs of stabilising, though at a much reduced share price.

Retail wars: Shoprite and Woolworths

In case you were wondering whether anything is slowing Shoprite down, the answer is that there does seem to be a minor loss of momentum in the growth there.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsBut we are still talking about double-digit growth. When the first half of the year saw growth of 13.9%, it's not hard to forgive a "slowdown" to 10.2% in the second half.

It's even easier to forgive when you remember that the Massmart store acquisition wasn't in the base for the first half, so the second-half numbers are a more realistic view anyway.

The real magic continues at Checkers and Checkers Hyper, up 12.3%. The turquoise scooter army rode on, with growth of 58.1% at Sixty60. The group continues to resonate with shoppers in lower-income brackets as well, and Shoprite and Usave are up 10.7%. Although we don't have a view yet on profitability for the 52 weeks to June, sales were clearly fantastic.

Woolworths cannot say the same thing, unfortunately, with a really disappointing performance for the 53 weeks to June 2024. We need to use 52-week numbers to make them comparable. An adjustment is also needed to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.