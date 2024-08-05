South Africa: Grindr Abductions - More Victims Expected to Come Forward As Suspects Appear in Court

As three men are accused in court of using the gay dating app to lure men and rob them in Cape Town, the National Prosecuting Authority makes a link to related crimes in Johannesburg.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min There were calls for more safeguards for users of gay dating apps after an 18-year-old student was kidnapped in Gauteng in 2023 by the so-called Grindr Gang. Now, in Cape Town, three men face charges in connection with cases over the past year that so far include six survivors, with more victims likely to come forward.

Three men alleged to be linked to the Grindr Gang have appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on multiple charges. They are accused of luring gay men through the dating app and holding them hostage for ransom.

Cases involving the Grindr app have been reported in Gauteng, and are continuing in the courts. The three accused are from Gauteng, where they face similar charges, though details were not yet available from the court.

Although the media coined the term "Grindr Gang", it appears that several criminals or groups, rather than a single syndicate, are using the app to lure victims, Daily Maverick has reported previously.

The three accused men, Mlungisi Mbutu, Zwelakhe Ngwenya and Bongani Zulu, are facing six counts of kidnapping, extortion and...