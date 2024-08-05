South African 800m Star Prudence Sekgodiso Is Running Her Own Race At the Games

Although she is not a favourite, Prudence Sekgodiso could reach the podium in the 800m middle-distance event.

South Africa has no clear favourites for medals on the track in athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Tatjana Smith was always a favourite for the breaststroke events based on her times leading up to the Games.

Similarly, South Africa's mountain bike bronze medallist, Alan Hatherly, came into the Games ranked second in the world and first in the World Cup series, and therefore stood a fantastic chance of getting on the podium in Paris.

For South Africa's men's sevens side, it took a combination of favourable circumstances - such as progressing to the knockouts as the eighth team out of 12 despite losing two of their opening matches - as well as playing above their talents when it mattered.

For South Africa's track athletes at the Olympics, their paths to podium positions are similar to those already mentioned.

No individual South African is a clear favourite or even top three this season in their event.

The men's 4x400m relay team contains three of the country's best runners in the distance - Wayde van Niekerk, Lythe Pillay and Zakithi Nene.

They also placed second, behind Botswana, at the World Athletics Relays...