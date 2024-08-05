South Africa: Acing a Legacy - SA's Kruger Sisters Are On a Tennis Mission

4 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

Zoë and Isabella Kruger follow in their Springbok father's footsteps, making their mark for South Africa.

Sisters Zoë and Isabella Kruger are always doing their best to fly the South African flag high. The young tennis players have handled all their challenges with the panache of Roger Federer.

They can also call on the legacy of their late father, World Cup-winning Springbok Ruben Kruger.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsDespite having such a famous father, who died in 2010 aged 39 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer, Zoë (21) and Isabella (19) are quietly carving their own paths in sport.

They hope to enhance the Kruger legacy, as well as push open doors that some budding tennis prospects find locked - despite immense talent.

More opportunities

The sisters are fresh from a victory each at the Curro Centre Court series, a three-tournament event that took place in Durban in June and July, providing local tennis stars with the perfect platform to showcase their quality against international players.

In addition to winning a singles title each during the showcase, organised in collaboration with Tennis South Africa and the International Tennis Federation, the Kruger sisters also reached the doubles final. They were vanquished by No 1 seeds Ksenia Laskutova (Russia) and Verena Meliss (Italy) 6-2,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.