South Africa: Acing a Legacy - SA's Kruger Sisters Are On a Tennis Mission

Zoë and Isabella Kruger follow in their Springbok father's footsteps, making their mark for South Africa.

Sisters Zoë and Isabella Kruger are always doing their best to fly the South African flag high. The young tennis players have handled all their challenges with the panache of Roger Federer.

They can also call on the legacy of their late father, World Cup-winning Springbok Ruben Kruger.

Despite having such a famous father, who died in 2010 aged 39 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer, Zoë (21) and Isabella (19) are quietly carving their own paths in sport.

They hope to enhance the Kruger legacy, as well as push open doors that some budding tennis prospects find locked - despite immense talent.

More opportunities

The sisters are fresh from a victory each at the Curro Centre Court series, a three-tournament event that took place in Durban in June and July, providing local tennis stars with the perfect platform to showcase their quality against international players.

In addition to winning a singles title each during the showcase, organised in collaboration with Tennis South Africa and the International Tennis Federation, the Kruger sisters also reached the doubles final. They were vanquished by No 1 seeds Ksenia Laskutova (Russia) and Verena Meliss (Italy) 6-2,...