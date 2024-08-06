Uganda: Boda Boda Riders Tipped On Road Safety in Entebbe

Various groups that bring together commercial motorcycles for public transport commonly known as boda boda riders have been tipped on road safety measures in Entebbe to curb the increasing number of road accidents.

The motorists converged at the bus park in Entebbe town to acquire knowledge from the road safety enforcers .

While sensitizing riders, Entebbe traffic commander ASP Wycliffe Tumwesigye, appealed to the road users to ensure safety of their lives and the lives of passengers while on the road.

He cautioned riders to desist from involvement in criminal acts but adhere to traffic laws.

The OC traffic lauded the riders for the cooperation and unity exhibited especially in Entebbe that has led to the crackdown of criminality across the area.

"I emphasize that as boda boda riders to also embrace government programs such as Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga as a way of empowering ourselves socially economically "OC Traffic emphasized.

He added that boda boda riders are fond of unlawfully crossing highway roads especially in Entebbe which is risky.

"You find riders intercepting pedestrians on zebra crossing without monitoring safety places designated for them"

The riders also received road safety gears including reflector jackets from Entebbe Fly Express Association (EFEA) in partnership with DFCU Bank.

According to the Association the road safety gears are essential to all road users and help in reducing accidents.

"We want to make transport systems in Entebbe very unique and attractive to users, especially those that use Entebbe Road. We have already made those that use vehicles excited through those that use our association vehicles apparently because we want people to feel at peace while traveling," Chairperson EFEA, Peter Kagwa noted.

Joseph Mulindwa , a road safety analyst urged the riders on financial literacy, investment, behavior change and cleanliness as key aspects in the transport sector and an element of social economic transformation.

"Motorists, associate with many people in a day; therefore, they need to be sensitized and create an awareness on the proper arrangements that may develop and boost the sector of transport.

Over 10,000 road safety reflector jackets were donated to motorists to create more awareness and improve road safety conditions.

At least three to four boda boda riders are knocked on Entebbe road due to reckless road use , according to Entebbe Referral Hospital.

In Uganda, Boda-Boda industry employs an estimated 250,000 youths and a source of livelihood to over 500,000 people in the country.