Rwanda: Mchezo-Sponsored Taekwondo Star Eyes Olympic Glory

5 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Mchezo, a Rwanda-based company focused on sports and talent development as well as responsible gaming, has been pivotal in supporting Michelle Tau, a Mosotho Taekwondo athlete who is set to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday, August 7.

Tau, who sees taekwondo as a family sport, has made history as the first athlete from Lesotho to qualify for the Olympics in 20 years.

Her late father, John Tau, was a national taekwondo legend, inspiring her commitment to the sport.

Poised to take the "family sport" to a new level, Michelle hopes to win a medal at the Olympics after months of rigorous training.

"Everything is possible, but it has not been easy to get to the Olympics. It requires a lot of sacrifices, but with determination, dedication, prayer, and good support, everything is possible," she said.

Mchezo partnered with the government of Lesotho to support Tau's Olympics preparation.

The company facilitated her attendance at top taekwondo training centres in Germany and Spain following her qualification for the women's under 49 kg category.

Tau secured her Olympic spot by triumphing at the African Qualifying Tournament in Dakar, Senegal, on February 10-11.

Her coach, Hugo Tortosa, one of the youngest coaches at the Olympics at just 24, emphasised the importance of focusing on the first fight.

"In taekwondo, you can only think about the first opponent because if you do not pass that round, you cannot compete further, so we can't think about other opponents at this time," he said.

Ntoudi Mouyelo, the Managing Director of Mchezo, expressed immense pride in Tau.

"From the moment we were first introduced to her to this date, we at Mchezo have never once doubted her drive to excel," he noted.

Michelle Tau has been part of the Lesotho national team since 2013. She serves as the Female Taekwondo Anti-Doping Ambassador for Lesotho and Africa, promoting the importance of athletes staying healthy and drug-free.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Tau is a champion for women's rights, dedicated to ensuring that every girl and woman has the opportunity to learn self-defence against gender-based violence.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.