Malawi: Chakwera Meets Ukraine Foreign Minister, Discusses Food Security and Digitalization

President Lazarus Chakwera, today morning, met and held a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on issues of global peace and territorial integrity at his State House residence in Lilongwe.

Chakwera posted on X (formerly Twitter) that, "Ukraine has pledged more support in food security, modern farming technologies and digitalization.

Taking his turn through his X account, the Foreign Minister said his country is grateful for Malawi's position against foreign armed aggression in Ukraine.

He said: Ukraine is not only grateful; we also want to be helpful. We are aware of the severe impact of climate change on Malawi's food security.

"Per President @ZelenskyyUa's instructions, I conveyed that Ukraine has decided to assist Malawi as part of our "Grain From Ukraine" program."

In his speech, the Malawi leader said Ukraine has shown attributes of a true friend for coming to the rescue of Malawians by providing food aid saying the gesture will go a long way in assisting those suffering from hunger due to the effects of El-nino and other disasters.

"We will continue to pray for peace in Ukraine. If there is anyone in Africa standing with you, we are," said Chakwera.

Speaking earlier, Ukraine Special Envoy and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba said his country is ready to assist Malawi with food aid to help it mitigate the effects of hunger.

He assured the president that Ukraine will continue making efforts to assist Malawi.

"I came to express gratitude to the people of Malawi for consistent support and solidarity against the background of Russia's aggression against my country. We discussed with the president how we can boost our relationship and how Ukraine can be helpful to Malawi in particular, food security," he added.

"And in responding to the needs of Malawi, Ukraine made a decision to provide assistance in the form of delivery of Maize to the country.