Morocco: Under HM the King's Leadership, Morocco Took 'Gigantic' Steps in Human, Economic Development (Diplomat)

Rome — Under HM King Mohammed VI's leadership, Morocco has taken "gigantic" steps in human and economic development, said the Kingdom of Morocco's permanent Representative in Rome, Ambassador Youssef Balla, in an interview with Italpress TV.

"Under HM the King's enlightened leadership, Morocco was able to strengthen social cohesion and strengthen intergenerational solidarity, with bold reforms carried out with an innovative method that respects traditions, but is also revolutionary in its objectives, prioritizing interaction, inclusion and dialogue," emphasized Balla.

The results achieved today are the outcome of a "stable economic equation" and several reforms undertaken to improve the legal and regulatory framework for business, he noted, highlighting a number of achievements, including the Tanger-Med port, the first and only high-speed link on the African continent, and the development of cutting-edge industries, particularly the automotive and aeronautical sectors.

The diplomat also highlighted Morocco's resilience under the Sovereign's far-sighted leadership, noting that "the Kingdom has faced great challenges with determination and a unique sense of solidarity that have won the admiration of the whole world.

In this regard, he recalled the distinguished management of the Covid-19 crisis, following which the World Health Organization placed Morocco in the Top 10 list of countries in terms of optimal crisis management, as well as the earthquake that shook the Al Haouz region, which Morocco "faced with its own national resources and with admirable efficiency."