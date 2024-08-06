Ethiopia, China to Implement Projects to Uplift Lives of Vulnerable Population

5 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Ministry of Women and Social Affairs and the China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD) signed an agreement to implement a series of projects to uplift the lives of poor and vulnerable Ethiopians.

Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye and China Foundation for Rural Development Ethiopia Country Director Yin Qian signed the agreement today.

On the occasion, Minister Ergogie stated that the big project signed today shows strong Ethio-China relation and partnership.

According to her, the renewed partnership seeks the implementation of seven projects such as Smiling Children, Panda Pack, Solar Lamp, WASH, Women Economic Empowerment, School Water Purifying, and Water Harvest across the country, with a particular emphasis on rural areas.

The Smiling Children expands school meal services to rural areas, Panda Pack provides educational materials for students, Solar Lamp installs solar-powered renewable energy sources in underserved schools.

Additionally, WASH project aims at improving sanitation facilities, Women Economic Empowerment empowers women economically mainly through skills training, School Water Purifying expand access to clean drinking water in schools, and Water Harvesting.

Women and Social Affairs Ministry will facilitate the effective implementation of the projects with a concerted coordination from other ministries, she added.

China Foundation for Rural Development Ethiopia Country Director, Yin Qian reaffirmed the foundation's commitment to supporting Ethiopia's development agenda.

"We guarantee that we will continue to contribute to the development of Ethiopia," the country director reassured, adding that the project will be expanded to reach more poor and vulnerable groups across Ethiopia.

The foundation has been working in Ethiopia for about a decade, she stated.

The first phase of the project, with a budget of 10.5 million USD, benefited 320,000 people.

Read the original article on ENA.

