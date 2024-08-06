Congo-Kinshasa: The African Commission Sets a Significant Precedent for Indigenous Peoples' Land Rights in the Context of Conservation

5 August 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Forest Peoples Programmes (FPP), Rainforest Foundation UK (RFUK), Amnesty International (AI) and Indigenous Peoples' Law and Policy Programme (IPLP) enthusiastically welcome an historic decision from the African Commission of Human and Peoples Rights last week in favour of the Batwa people of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Following a decades long legal battle, the Commission found that the DRC government violated multiple human rights protected by the African Charter of Human and Peoples Rights (The African Charter), in a land rights case that dates back to the 1970s. The case was brought by Minority Rights Group (MRG) and Environnement, Ressources Naturelles et Developpement (ERND) on behalf of the Batwa People and was filed at the African Commission in 2015.

