Zimbabwe: Minister Chombo Interacts With People With Disabilities

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo is having an interactive session with people with disabilities and is touring projects at Jairos Jiri School for the Blind and Zimcare Trust in Kadoma.

The platform has allowed people with disabilities to present their challenges to Government.

People with disabilities said there should be designated days for food distribution targeting them.

Mr Tonderai Chibanda of Zvimba called for a quota of stands for people with disabilities.

"We are having challenges getting food during distribution because we have to compete with able-bodied people," he said.

"It is also difficult for people with disabilities to get stands in our councils."

Others called for designated officers to handle people with disabilities at every Government institution.

Provincial welfare officer, Mrs Agnes Mutowo said the Government has several mechanisms in place to assist citizens.

The province has about 3 160 people with disabilities in its database.

"We have just over 3 000 people in our database and we know there could be more people that have not yet been captured," she said.

The minister toured some exhibitions of homemade detergents, artifacts and vegetables.

Jairos Jiri is undertaking fish farming, poultry and vegetable production.

Children at Jairos Jiri said they need instruments to play music.