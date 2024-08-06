Uganda: Govt Accused of Using Terrorism Financing Battle to Suppress CSOs

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have expressed concerns about the application of laws aimed at regulating civil society groups in the battle against terrorism financing.

The CSOs have cited unjust treatment faced by some of its members, with some being falsely accused of terrorism and money laundering, thereby portraying organisations as safe havens for extremist groups such as ISIS or ADF.

These concerns were raised during the Africa Region Conference on Combating Financing of Terrorism held in Kampala.

The ongoing two-day conference is organised by Civic Hub Uganda in collaboration with Interpol Africa Region, the East African Police Chiefs Organisation, and the African Union, with high-level representation from these organizations and the Ugandan Government.

This engagement occurs against the backdrop of the escalating threat of terrorism facilitated by external funding from malicious sources.

Yona Wanjala, the executive director of Civil Advisory HUB, emphasized the necessity for enforcement agencies and governments to adopt more effective and equitable measures in addressing terrorism financing.

"Engaging in dialogue with civil society is a crucial soft power approach often overlooked,"he stated.

Expressing dismay at the lack of awareness among certain civil society groups regarding existing regulations and policies, Wanjala stressed the urgent need for comprehensive outreach efforts across the nation.

He warned that failing to address these issues could lead to a democratic deficit, a weakening of the rule of law, and a loss of the positive impact that civil society brings to society.

"In the face of the continent-wide challenge of terrorism, building collective power in an inclusive society is paramount," he added.

Furthermore, Wanjala criticised specific laws in Uganda, particularly the Anti-Money Laundering Act, which imposes reporting obligations on NGOs for suspicious transactions potentially linked to terrorism financing.

This requirement, contrary to international standards, places undue strain on NGOs despite low identified risks.

Similarly, the Public Order Management Act was highlighted for restricting public assembly rights under the pretext of countering terrorism.

He cautioned against the misuse of laws like the Communication and Interception Act, which, although aimed at combating terrorism, can infringe on privacy rights and be exploited for ulterior motives.

David Wasswa, the Director of the Counter Terrorism Directorate at Uganda Police Force, acknowledged the complexity of defining and understanding terrorism.

"We have lived it, we've seen it, but much as it has been there for all those years, we have never understood it," Wasswa said.

He emphasized that addressing terrorism requires a holistic approach involving all sectors of society, including parents, teachers, religious leaders, and particularly civil society organizations (CSOs).

Wasswa argued that CSOs are crucial in providing oversight and engaging the population in understanding the dangers and root causes of terrorism.

He underscored the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and CSOs to ensure transparency and prevent the misuse of funds intended for humanitarian purposes.

Wasswa commended the dialogue between the police and civil society as a critical step towards building mutual understanding and trust.

"For me, I'm seeing a very positive engagement here. I'm seeing this as one of the most important strengths that we can use together to fight and combat terrorism and defeat it," he stated.

Victoria Ibezim Ohaeri from Spaces for Change highlighted the global and personal impact of terrorism, emphasising the need for countries to adapt their laws to better tackle the evolving threat.

She pointed out that terrorism is no longer just a global phenomenon but also a personal and national issue affecting regions and individuals alike.

She highlighted how terrorist groups exploit governance deficits, economic hardships, and political instability to fuel their recruitment and radicalization campaigns, particularly targeting vulnerable young people.

Countries worldwide are responding to these threats with various measures. However, Ohaeri raised concerns about the impact of these counter-terrorism measures on civil society organizations (CSOs) and charitable activities.

She acknowledged that while some of these measures are necessary, they also pose challenges, including restrictions that could hamper economic activity, business operations, and the exercise of civil and political rights.

The discussion also focused on how existing laws, enacted hastily by countries reacting to security threats, may not fully reflect the current understanding of terrorism.

She argued that many laws were established without comprehensive engagement with stakeholders, resulting in legislation that may not adequately address the complexities of modern-day terrorism.

With new evidence and a deeper understanding of the drivers of terrorism, she called for countries, including Uganda, to amend their laws to align with current realities.