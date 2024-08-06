Kenya: World Champ Moraa Bags Bronze As Kenya's Medal Hunt At Paris Olympics Officially On

Nairobi — Mary Moraa added to Kenya's medal tally at the Paris Olympics when she finished third in the women's 800m on Monday night.

The world champion clocked 1:57.42 to bag bronze as Great Briton Keely Hodgkinson clocked 1:56.72 to grab gold, having led from gun to tape.

Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma clocked a personal best of 1:57.15 to come second and win silver.

Moraa's silver was a huge improvement to her last time at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 where she failed to sail past the semi-finals.

She was bidding to become the first Kenyan with the Olympic title for the one-lap race since Pamela Jelimo at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.