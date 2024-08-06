Angola: 23 DRC Citizens Arrested for Border Violation

Mbanza Kongo — Twenty-three citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were detained Sunday by the Angolan Border Guard Police in Zaire province for border violation.

The arrest took place at the border posts of Luvo, Mpozo, Nóqui, Kanga and Minga, indicates a note from the Institutional Communication and Press Office of the Zaire Provincial Command of the National Police, to which ANGOP had access today.

The note adds that 15 of the illegal immigrants were referred to the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) in the region for legal procedures, while another eight were repatriated.

Also on Sunday, border guard personnel seized, in Luvo, several goods for attempting to evade tax authorities to the neighboring country.

The goods, that were being transported on two three-wheeled motorcycles, include 15 boxes of shoes, four volumes of carpets containing 100 pieces each and 48 boxes of slippers.

The province of Zaire shares 310 km of border with the DRC. JL /DOJ