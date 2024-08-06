South Africa: Eight Killed in Cape Town Cash-in-Transit Bust - South African News Briefs - August 06, 2024

Eight Killed, Five Arrested in Cape Town Heist Sting

Eight people were shot and killed, and five others were arrested during a sting operation on a group suspected of planning a cash-in-transit robbery in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, according to News24. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa reported that the team apprehended the suspects in Town Two, Khayelitsha. Authorities confiscated several weapons, including seven AK-47 rifles, two R5 rifles, one R4 rifle, one Dashprod rifle, two 9mm pistols, and three improvised explosive devices, along with numerous ammunition magazines.

Unions to Meet Before Wage Talks

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) will meet with other public sector unions this week for a labour caucus, finalizing consultations with their members before formal wage talks begin next month, reports SABC News. They are urging Public Service and Administration Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi to engage in good-faith negotiations in the public sector. The current two-year 3% wage agreement in the public sector expires in April 2025. Cosatu convener Khaya Sodidi states that their members demand a double-digit salary increase.

Controversial Pastor Threatens Teachers, and Students at Katlehong School

A controversial pastor, Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng, and two other armed men were caught on camera threatening teachers with a machete and forcefully taking two pupils from Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, reports IOL. The pastor is seen with two men in a video circulating on various social media platforms. One of the men seized the children while the pastor menacingly waved his machete at the teachers, and the third man was armed with a rifle. In a statement released by the Gauteng Department of Education, spokesperson Steven Mabona said a preliminary report indicated that the two boys were taken due to a custody dispute between two families. Mabona added that the principal and the School Governing Body (SGB) reported the incident to the police

