Uganda: Court Disregards Audio Evidence in MPs Corruption Case

6 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Josephine Namakumbi

The Anti-Corruption Court has disregarded audio file evidence presented by the state in the corruption case against three legislators and their accomplices.

Justice Lawrence Gidudu, who set himself an October 30 deadline to deliver judgement in the case, also granted temporary freedom to MPs Yusuf Mutembuli of Bunyole East in Butaleja District, Paul Akamba of Busiki County in Namutumba District, and Lwengo District Woman representative Cissy Namujju.

However, Judge Gidudu's bail condition were as stringent as they come: Shs50m cash, deposit passport, attend trial as required, and each surety moving about with a non-cash Shs100m on their heads.

Audio file

Last week, the prosecution asked the court to allow them play an audio recording of the accused persons as they asked for a cut of the Uganda Human Rights Commission budget from the commission's chairperson Mariam Wangadya.

Ms Wangadya is the first witness in the case.

However, the defence team protested the inclusion of the recording, citing the failure by the prosecution to disclose it to the court and have it marked as an exhibit.

Judge Gidudu agreed with the prosecution and binned the recording which would have been a nail-on-the-cross evidence against the three legislators and their accomplices.

The legislators are accused of negotiating kickbacks from heads of ministries, departments and agencies in the Budget Process.

The trial resumes on Thursday.

