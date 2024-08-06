Zimbabwe: Court Dismisses Chimombe's Application Denying Involvement in U.S.$9 Million Street Lights Tender Scandal

6 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje has dismissed an application by businessman, Mike Chimombe who was seeking to be excused from prosecution in a case he is accused of abusing US$9 million council funds after illegally securing a streetlights tender deal.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) recently added another fraud charge on Chimombe and his business partner Moses Mpofu.

The two, who are already in remand prison on allegations of defrauding the state of US$7 million in a botched Presidential goat scheme, were reportedly dragged from their cells by ZACC officers to answer to the new charges.

Chimombe last week challenged his placement on remand submitting that he was not involved in this deal.

But magistrate Stanford Mambanje said he is answerable because he signed as a witness when Juluka Enndo Joint Venture was awarded the tender.

The signing culminated in them being given a contract and a part payment.

"If he acted in that manner, then he would face criminal liability.

"The court has no doubt that the State has revealed everything necessary and it has shown how the crime was committed.

"All the requisite of a remand have been satisfied there are enough facts for the accused to be placed on remand," ruled the magistrate.

Their new charge is related to the US$9.2 million fraud case that got Harare City Council town clerk Hosea Chisango and five others arrested.

It is the State's case that Chimombe and Mpofu presented fake documents when they applied for a council tender to rehabilitate the capital's dilapidated street lights in May this year.

Their financial report was also signed by a non-existent firm.

The two acting for Juluka Enndo Joint Venture misrepresented that they were compliant with the provisions of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets General Regulations by resubmitting a receipt which they had used in an earlier bid in which their company had been disqualified.

"The accused also allegedly submitted a financial report claiming it was audited by a consultancy company which investigations have revealed is not registered."

According to the statement, Chimombe and Mpofu went as far as misrepresenting that they had undertaken similar work for Harare City Council in the past.

They were then awarded the tender based on the false information supplied.

Chimombe, a well-known Zanu PF associate and Mpofu have been in remand prison since their initial arrest in June.

Their efforts to get bail have been dismissed at the Magistrates Court and they now await approaching the High Court.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.