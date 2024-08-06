Zimbabwe: Only Nine Out of 36 Sectors Have Utilized Over Half of 2024 Budget Resources - Zimcodd

THE Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) has bemoaned revelations that a paltry nine of 36 sectors have so far accessed half of the 2024 National Budget resources just a few months before another budget is unveiled.

In an analysis paper, the debt surveillance organ said only a total of 9 (nine) out of 39 (thirty-nine) sectors had utilized over 50% of their allocated resources.

The top four sectors on the list include Transport and Infrastructural Development, Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs, Office of the President and Cabinet, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion among others.

The civil society organisation said while the above sectors are critical in national development and growth it is imperative to note that, their services do not directly bring change and transformational impact into the livelihoods of the Zimbabwean communities in as much as social sectors do.

"It is worrisome to note that, the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare only utilized 6,8% of its allocated resources yet this is the ministry that is responsible for the administration of social protection services such as Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM), Health Assistance, Harmonised Cash Transfer (HCT) for the elderly and vulnerable groups and Food Deficit Mitigation Programme," said ZIMCODD.

The other welfare-related ministries which only accessed meagre resources are Health and Child Care used 26,9%, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development 33%, Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training 34,9%, Primary and Secondary Education 46,8%, Women's Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises 37,9%.

The CSO observed it is ironic, that at a time when the government expenditure towards social service delivery should be accelerated due to the social and economic challenges as well as institutional and infrastructure gaps the ministries have only used a paltry of the appropriated resources.

"Moreover, the expenditure pace of ombudsman and oversight institutions is a cause of concern. The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has utilized only 37.2%, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) 31.8%, the Parliament of Zimbabwe 24.4% and lastly Audit Office 8.6%.

"Oversight institutions are critical in promoting sound corporate governance that enhances transparency, accountability, responsibility in the utilization of public resources as well as deterring corruption and under dealings," added ZIMCODD.