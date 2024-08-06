Kenya: Reprieve As Chebochok's Selection As Tegat Tea Director Suspended

6 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The election of John Chebochok as Director of Tegat Tea Factory has been annulled, according to Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh.

This follows nearly two months of uproar by civil society organizations, including Nguvu Change Leaders and the Coalition of Organizations Working on Sexual Violence in Kenya, calling for his removal.

"The annulment of John Chebochok's election is a powerful reminder that our voices matter. This win is a profound affirmation of the power of unity and advocacy and sends a clear message that exploitation and abuse will not be tolerated. We extend our deepest gratitude to every organization and individual who unified to support this cause," said Nguvu in a statement.

The High Court had in July 15 suspended the swearing-in ceremony of John Chebochok as the newly appointed director of Toror Tea Factory pending hearing and determination of the petition filed against him.

The Kericho-based court therefore directed all the petitioners as well as the other interested parties in the case to serve and file their written submissions within 3 days ahead of its ruling set to be delivered on August 15, 2024.

Chebochok's swearing-in ceremony was scheduled to take place during the factory AGM on July 18, 2024. Chebochok was implicated in an expose by the BBC for sexually harassing women.

