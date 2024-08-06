Kenya: Masengeli - NPS Will Cooperate With Criminal Justice Actors to Better Serve You

Nairobi — Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has reaffirmed the commitment of the National Police Service(NPS) to collaborate with other actors within the criminal Justice system to better serve Kenyans.

Masengeli spoke on Tuesday when he met with with regional police commanders at the National Police College Embakasi A Campus, in Nairobi.

The Acting IG, who doubles up as the Deputy Inspector General of the Adminitration Police, singled out the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions(ODPP) and prisons as key partners with who NPS will strive to enhance cooperation.

"I wish to reaffirm our commitment as a service to partnering with other criminal justice system agencies including the Judiciary, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Kenya Prisons Service and the wider National Council on Administration of Justice umbrella," he said.

'Unique challenges'

He pointed out that policing in an in increasingly complex environment presents unique challenges encouraging police officers to rethink their approach to tackling the present challenges.

Further, Masengeli encouraged police to embrace innovation in tackling emerging crimes such as cybercrime, terrorism, violent extremism and banditry to ensure continued safety and security of the country.

The Acting IG also called on security agencies to embrace multi-agency approach to successfully tackle emerging crimes.

"As we share resources,gather intelligence, and investigate crimes, let us continue to collaborate with other security agencies through multi-agency approach," he said.

Further Masengeli emphasised the need for collaboration with the members of the public for the overall security of the country.

He encouraged security agents to embrace the opportunity that community policing presents to engage members of the public in meaningful dialogue and foster collaboration with the citizens.

The Acting IG appealed to all security commanders to ensure that the decisions they make in the course of their duties are executed within in the law

He commended all officers across the country for their sacrifices and their dedication in their service to the nation.