Uganda: Cheptegei, Kiplimo Withdraw From 5000m

Uganda's best shot at another medal at the ongoing Paris 2024 Games has been dealt a severe blow after both newly-crowned 10000m Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei and his compatriot Jacob Kiplimo withdrew from the 5000m event.

Olympic 5000m defending champion Cheptegei and Kiplimo were due to run the Heats at midday on Wednesday but the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) said they have elected to rest their bodies.

"We regret to inform the public that Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo have withdrawn from tomorrow's 5000m semifinals due to recovery from the demanding 10000m race," UAF posted on its official X account.

Cheptegei won a grueling tactical 10000m gold in Paris last Friday while Kiplimo burned out with about 70m to the tape to finish eighth.

"Their bodies need more time to recover," UAF added.

The withdrawal of the duo means Kiplimo's cousin Oscar Chelimo will represent Uganda alone.

Chelimo, a Bronze medallist at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, is fancied to progress to the final that will take place on Saturday.

With the two top gold medal hopefuls out of the 5000m event, Uganda will now turn to Olympic 3000m steeplechase champion Peruth Chemutai to defend her crown in the final at 10.14pm tonight.

The other big medal hopeful is marathon world champion Victor Kiplangat, who runs on Saturday, August 10.