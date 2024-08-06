Uganda: Museveni to Meet Cultural Leader Over 'NRM Vision'

President Museveni has revealed that he will be meeting cultural leaders in Uganda next month.

According to the president, the meeting will focus on sharing the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government's vision with the cultural leaders.

"We have been active from the 1960s. We started as a student movement, then we became a fighting force because of our internal politics here. We later became a political movement but we have got very strong views which we would like to share with the traditional people so that we don't clash because for us we are very firm. We cannot change," he said.

Museveni made the remarks on Monday while meeting a group of cultural leaders in Africa led by the Umukuka III of the Bamasaba Cultural Institution, Jude Mike Mudoma at State House,

Entebbe.

During the meeting, the president implored the cultural leaders to sensitise their people to create wealth and uplift their livelihoods.

He said as a government, they have always advocated for prosperity among Ugandans.

"Our starting point is a question. Do you want prosperity in Africa or not? If you say you do, then the question is how will it be achieved? Can it be achieved by begging Europeans? If begging was the solution, Africa by now would be rich because they have been begging for the last 70 years

almost. Begging has not worked that is why you see crises everywhere in Africa which means that the issue of prosperity is yet to be addressed," he said.

"Our view is that prosperity will come from each adult person producing a good or participating in producing a good or a service and selling it sustainably and getting money; that money will help me get rich and solve my problems."

He explained that prosperity will come from wealth creation, that is why the government sends money (Parish Development Model) to villages to create wealth for every homestead.

"If you say that is the way to get prosperity, then the next question is who will buy what you produce? Our analysis, like me I'm from a tribe that keeps cows. From the cows, I get milk and beef and I sell them. When I sell them, I get money which I use to build a better house and solve my problems. We also produce bananas in my tribe. But the problem I have is that people in my tribe don't buy from me because they produce the same products like me," he noted.

"The ones who buy bananas and my milk and beef are the other tribes in Uganda because they are the ones who don't have what we have. They also have something that we don't have. You find that Uganda is the one which helps my tribe to be prosperous because they buy what my tribe

don't buy. That is why we tell our people that the tribe is important but love Uganda-Patriotism. Why? Because you need it for your prosperity."

He said that when people produce more, they will realise that the local market is not enough, thus the need for the African market.

"That is why we tell our people that we also need Africa to get a market for our surplus goods. That is why our principle number two is Pan- Africanism," he asserted.

"Socio-economic transformation is also crucial. Our people must change. They must become modern. They can't continue being where they were before."

Museveni cautioned the leaders against bad politics of dividing people based on tribes, saying that it hinders development.

The Umukuka expressed gratitude to President Museveni for the unwavering support towards Bugisu sub region.

"I thank you for gracing my inaugural ceremony with your presence through , the Vice President of the Republic of Uganda who ably represented you and for your support during the burial of the

late Emeritus Wamimbi when you directed that he be granted an official burial and my recent imbalu cultural festival launch in Mbale city," he said.

"The success of the Imbalu cultural festival launch was largely due to the support received from the government and particularly from you.We greatly appreciate your continued steering of this great nation to higher heights through your visionary leadership."

The Umukuka also thanked President Museveni for developing the country through various initiatives like the Parish Development Model (PDM).

"As a leader of Bugisu Sub region which is my area of jurisdiction, I'm thrilled to report that we have received over Shs100 billion in just one year alone. This has never happened in my lifetime, this is a tremendous achievement and we are forever grateful for your visionary leadership in implementing this transformative program," he said.

"The PDM has brought unprecedented development and empowerment in our communities, and we are witnessing tangible impact on the lives of our people."

He further pledged that as Bamasaba cultural Institution, they will continue working tirelessly to ensure the success of PDM and other government programs to build a brighter future for Ugandans.

On the other hand, the Umukuka commended President Museveni for fostering cultural institutions in Uganda through an enabling law.

"Your leadership and vision for a united Africa are truly inspiring, we are committed to walking this path with you using our culture and heritage as a foundation for our collective progress."

His Royal Highness, Torgbui Amenya Fiti V, the President of the Forum

of Kings, Queens and Traditional Leaders in Africa, also Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area-Ghana, thanked President Museveni for his spirit of Pan-Africanism and solidarity.