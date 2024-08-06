Kenya: Meta Rolls Out in-Stream Ads & Ads On Facebook Reels in Kenya

Meta has announced the launch of two new monetization features for eligible creators in Kenya: In-Stream Ads on Facebook and Facebook Ads on Reels.

These features will enable creators to earn money by producing original videos and building their community.

Moon Baz, Global Partnerships Lead for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey at Meta, said this is part of the company's commitment to inspire more content creators.

"Every day, we're inspired by the incredible African creators who use Facebook to tell their stories, connect with others, and bring people together. This expansion will empower eligible creators in Kenya's vibrant creative industry to earn money, setting a high bar for creativity worldwide and making Meta's family of apps the one-stop-shop for all creators," he said.

Facebook In-Stream Ads & Ads on Facebook Reels

In-Stream Ads can appear before, during, or after on-demand videos, whether it's pre-recorded content or recordings of previous live streams.

Types of In-Stream Ads include Pre-roll Ads (before the video starts), Mid-roll Ads (during videos), Image Ads (static images displayed beneath the content), and Post-roll Ads (end of videos).

Ads on Facebook Reels integrate seamlessly into original Reels, allowing creators to get paid based on the performance of their reels while entertaining fans.

Starting today, eligible creators in Kenya can earn money from their video and reels content, with support in over 30 languages globally, including Swahili.

To use either product, creators must comply with Facebook's Partner Monetisation Policies and Content Monetisation Policies, and be at least 18 years old.

Additionally, for In-Stream Ads, creators must meet certain eligibility requirements, such as having a minimum of 5,000 followers.