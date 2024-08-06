Zimbabwe: Musona, Musekiwa Crowned CBL Champs

Godknows "Sir Gode" Musona and Mercy Musekiwa were crowned the 2024 Carling Black Label National Pool champions at the Zimbali Leisure and Lifestyle Centre on Saturday.

The Mutare-based Musona was outstanding as he walked away with the US$2 500 and pool table first prize in the men's section.

Musona was happy with the win and said he will continue to practice and thanked Delta Beverages for staging of this exciting tournament.

"I am very happy with this win and I would like to thank everyone who was behind me. The tournament was tough and I managed to get through to the finals against Lindani Gumbo, who is an experienced player.

"The conditions gave me confidence and I am happy to be representing Mutare especially Dangamvura where I usually play social matches.

There is a lot of talent and I thank Delta Beverages, through their Carling Black Label brand, for sponsoring such a huge tournament. The journey wasn't easy," said Musona.

For his second-place finish, Gumbo walked away US$1 500 richer while third-placed player Clemence Gutsa pocketed US$1 000.

The women's title was won by Musekiwa, who hails from Harare and plays for Warren Park-based Pahukama Pool Club. She was also happy with the win and will look forward to playing in more tournaments.

"We are the reigning champions in Harare and we are winners. I am very happy for the win and I thank everyone who has been behind me. Playing against Flatta Moyo, who had won the championship before, was challenging but I managed.

"I managed to contain my composure and won. It was difficult to come out tops but I perfected my game since the provincials," said Musekiwa.

Patricia Ganye came third ahead of Alice Chihota, who finished fourth.

This year's tournaments were conducted across the country's 10 provinces to increase the reach of the sponsorship.

The 2024 edition kicked off with a referee's training seminar, which was held in conjunction with ZPA and saw more than 50 referees across the 10 provinces attending. This basic induction seminar addressed the new and dynamic ways of delivering instructions.