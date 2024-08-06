Zimbabwe: Bosso Complete Double Over Pirates

Innocent Muchochomi in Ngezi

Chegutu Pirates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2) 2

Inconsistent Highlanders completed a double over newcomers Chegutu Pirates in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the Baobab Stadium yesterday.

First-half goals by Nqobile Ndlovu (2nd minute) and Archford Faira (10th minute) secured all points for Highlanders although the hosts reduced arrears in optional time.

Pirates' defender Dexter Phiri managed to score a consolation goal deep into added time to create anxious moments.

Highlanders won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Barbourfields.

Victory took Highlanders one place up the ladder and above former leaders Manica Diamonds.

With FC Platinum losing at CAPS United at Rufaro, Highlanders are now seven points behind new leaders Simba Bhora.

Ndlovu capitalised on loose marking as he connected a low cross from Godfrey Makaruse, beating Pirates' goalkeeper Sydney Mozeka.

Eight minutes later, Faira received an inviting pass from Makaruse, took aim, and unleashed a powerful shot beyond the reach of Mozeka.

Although Pirates attempted a comeback in the first half, their low conversion rate let them down.

In the second half, the Pirates displayed better organisation and spent more time in Highlanders' territory but struggled to capitalise on the opportunities they created.

As the game approached its conclusion in added time, Highlanders' goalkeeper made several outstanding saves, denying Pirates access to the goal, before Phiri scored with a header at the stroke of the game.

Highlanders coach Kevin Kaindu acknowledged that his team had to work hard for the win.

"I think it was a hard-fought victory, and we credit the home side.

"Our opponents came out strong in the second half, playing long balls, and that's how we conceded in added time."

Kaindu, however, expressed joy at the win, which improved their position on the standings.

"We had planned that the win would have an impact on our position since we have been stuck in fifth place for a while," he said.

Chegutu Pirates assistant coach Godfrey Tamirepi attributed the defeat to a lapse in concentration in defence, especially in the first half.

"We had a slow start to the game. Poor defending at the beginning of the game resulted in us getting punished," he stated.