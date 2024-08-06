Zimbabwe: ZIFA Laud JFA, Challenge Academies

ZIFA have been blown away by the organisation and professional manner with which a local football nursery, Jadel Academy is conducting its business.

The grassroots development initiative which was established by former CAPS United and Motor Action player Walter Musanhu in China is making huge strides since its launch in Zimbabwe just some three years ago.

Last week, they held a colourful fund-raising send-off dinner for 10 of their Under-12 youngsters who have since left the country Baidua 100 team 7-Aside tournament to take place in China.

The Baidua 100 team fiesta is one the biggest sporting festivals in the world and also provides a perfect stage for cultural exchange between young persons from different countries.

This year, more than 3000 teams will participate in this fiesta and the Jadel Academy starlets are sure to bring some solid lessons back home.

Speaking at the send-off dinner, ZIFA Technical Director Jethro Hunidzarira said Jadel Football Academy is a shining example of how to run an academy in the country.

"I feel honoured to be part of this gathering. As ZIFA, we are delighted to see academies being run like Jadel Football Academy is being run," said Hunidzarira.

"Grassroots development is the cornerstone of the game and we are happy to see such initiatives like this taking place.

"Other academies should also follow suit for the good of football."

ZIFA Normalisation Committee member Rosemary Mugadza challenged academies to adhere to the rules and regulations governing their existence.

"I am happy to see Jadel Football Academy, which is run by a former footballer, Walter Musanhu doing wonders," said Mugadza.

"This is surely the way to go and as ZIFA, we are fully behind them and other academies.

"What we need is to see football being run by the rules and regulations governing them.

"These youngsters need international exposure as that develops their confidence as they grow to become professional players."

It was a night in which JFA displayed the power of synergies in the game as they raised significant money to cater for the historic trip, not less after Scottland director Scott Sakupwanya bought a jersey worn by Cote d'lvoiregiants Asec Mimosas in 1998 for US$5 000.

The jersey was given to Walter's brother and former Dynamos defender Chamu after the CAF Champions League final between DeMbare and Asec in Abidjan 26 years ago.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chamu has been keeping the jersey intact and it was put up for sale in an auction on the fundraising night. Besides that, Scottland also bought over 60 JFA tracksuits and replicas.

JFA president Musanhu said his vision was to be part of the process that builds a strong Warriors team that could qualify for the 2034 World Cup. "We are running with the theme Project World Cup 2034. I believe if we do the right things today, we stand a very good chance of not just making it to the 2034 World Cup but to compete there," said Musanhu.

"I am very happy to see key football stakeholders coming to give us their blessings."

JFA also donated kits to Yadah, Bikita Minerals, CAPS United, and second division outfit Ali Sundowns and they have also partnered with these teams in a development that will see their players graduating to play for the clubs.

The send-off dinner was graced by several luminaries including Desmond Maringwa, Prince Matore, Khama Billiat, Lloyd Chitembwe, David Sengu, Godknows Murwira, Desmond Ali, and Salim Milanzi among others.

The JFA players who are already in China include; Tafara Machiwenyika, Oneas Nyateka, Nicole Tashinga Wilbesi, Malcom Tadiwanashe Dinyero, Liam Moyo, Christiano Konono, Ashley Tanatswa Zimbawu, Sean Pesani, Nyashadzashe Mordecai Tungwarara, Alisha Muhammed and Farali Murisho.