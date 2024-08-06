Southern Africa: SADC Industrialisation to Boost Intra-African Trade

Herald Reporter

The industrialisation trajectory taken by SADC countries is commendable and in line with the founding objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), Secretary General of AfCFTA Mr Wamkele Mene said last week.

Speaking during last week's SADC Investment Conference which took place alongside the seventh SADC Industrialisation Week and Exhibition, Mr Mene commended SADC countries for the value chains they are implementing. He also singled out Zimbabwe for its mobile money system.

"Today SADC is showcasing significant projects that illustrate tangible benefits of a committed industrial policy and results that we see when we apply ourselves in a disciplined manner in the implementation of an industrial strategy.

"Notable among some of these achievements are the projects within the value chain which are active in Eswatini, Malawi, Lesotho, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

"The leather value chain and the projects that commenced in Tanzania and in Zimbabwe further underscore the importance of these efforts aimed at accelerating industrial development in the sub-region. These initiatives align very closely with our overall mandate of the AfCTA," said Mr Mene.

Innovation was the cornerstone for development for which Zimbabwe had gone an extra mile through the establishment of innovation hubs.

"Innovation is the cornerstone of any model of economic development cycle, standing as a link that transforms traditional industries and unlocks future opportunities. By turning challenges into stepping stones for future prosperity, innovation fosters an ecosystem that promotes creativity and technological advancements.

"This approach is key in achieving sustainable and inclusive economic development, not only in the sub-region of SADC, but across the African continent," said Mr Mene.

He also commended Zimbabwe's financial services for the innovations in the mobile money transfers singling out EcoCash for special praise.

Zimbabwe has vibrant mobile money services and the digital banking system which has won praises for efficiency.

Mr Mene also reminded SADC countries that as they deliberated, they should keep in mid the role and inclusivity strategies for women and youth as cornerstones for development.

Under the AfCTA there is a protocol that caters for women and youths.