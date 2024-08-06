Zimbabwe: Zim Agric Programmes for Youth Charm Regional Peers

Zimbabwe has established itself as a regional leader in promoting youth involvement in the agricultural sector with the country's efforts to integrate them into the agrarian value chain serving as a model for the region.

Addressing delegates at the Africa Union Agribusiness Youth Strategy (AAYS) workshop in Malawi, Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development youth chief programmes coordinator Mr Nickros Kajengo said the lessons and insights gained from Zimbabwe's agricultural youth initiatives can inform and inspire similar efforts in the region, contributing to the holistic development of young people across Southern Africa.

"By providing access to land, financing, training and market linkages, the Zimbabwean Government has empowered its youth to leverage their energy, ideas and technological expertise to drive innovation and boost productivity within the agricultural sector," said Mr Kajengo.

The country has developed and implemented a range of targeted policies and programmes that have effectively incorporated young people into different stages of the agricultural value chain.

"This comprehensive strategy has produced tangible results, inspiring neighbouring countries to explore similar pathways for integrating youth into their own agricultural sectors," said Mr Kajengo.

As other nations in the region seek to harness the potential of their young populations, Zimbabwe's experience offers valuable lessons and best practices that can be adapted to other countries.

"This strategic workshop in Malawi presents an excellent opportunity to share Zimbabwe's experiences and best practices in youth empowerment thereby fostering cross-border collaboration and exchange of ideas," Mr Kajengo said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Children Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government has introduced a cocktail of measures such as the youth business units, village business units, Presidential 10-hectare scheme, the agriculture and food systems transformation strategy and school business units to make agriculture production a viable economic activity for young farmers.

The Second Republic's decision to invest in engaging the youths in agriculture is grounded in the recognition that farming is a business in its own right. This approach endorses the crucial role that young people can play in the processes of transformation and the seamless replacement of the aging population of farmers.

"The aim is for the infusion of young talent to propel the country's agriculture into the future as they are the prospect of any nation, and empowering them is essential for sustainable development, economic growth and social progress," said Mr Kajengo

The Government's focus on empowering youth in farming demonstrates a strategic investment in the country's human capital creating opportunities for the next generation to emerge as leaders, innovators and positioning the nation for long-term progress and development.