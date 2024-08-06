Zimbabwe: First Lady Honoured As Culture and Heritage Patron . . . Renews Hope in Binga Learners

Robin Muchetu in Binga

The First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, has been appointed Patron of Culture and Heritage in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

This recognition is for her outstanding efforts in championing children's rights, keeping them in school and encouraging them to live a clean, drug-free life.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerai Moyo presented the accolade together with a cultural bronze portrait highlighting the commendable work that she has been doing with learners throughout the country.

"Amai, the work that you do with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is noteworthy, we found it fit that we give you some awards, the first one is a certificate of recognition to Her Excellency the First Lady of Zimbabwe Dr A Mnangagwa for the splendid work you are doing in the education sector as a patron. The work includes gota/nhanga/ixhiba, guidance and counselling, sanitary wear provision, schools feeding programme and many other philanthropic activities aimed at empowering school pupils," said Minister Moyo.

The accolade was presented during a Career Guidance Fair and Stay in School Campaign initiative at Binga High School where learners from Matabeleland North gathered to take a leaf from various career people in Zimbabwe.

The Ministry, in bestowing the First Lady the honour of being the Patron of Culture and Heritage, considered the commendable work she has been undertaking to protect and preserve the dignity of young women and boys in the country.

Amai Mnangagwa who has children at heart, has been on a nationwide campaign where she has been instilling good values, and preaching the gospel of chastity in young people to keep them in check so that they achieve their dreams.

For some young learners, dreams of becoming pilots were now light years away owing to persistent reminders that they were coming from Binga, a land of the forgotten where dreams do not come true. But the dream is slowly becoming a reality after the First Lady brought pilots to Binga to come face to face with learners who visualised what their careers would look like in a few years.

Through her Career Guidance Fair and Stay in School campaign initiative she is driving across the country, the First Lady renewed hope for the learners in Binga district who realised that they can take any career path as long as they stay in school which is her ultimate goal.

Speaking to hundreds of learners the First Lady imparted her wisdom, derived from her upbringing, where she told learners about the importance of getting an education and pursuing various career paths, also reminding them that their backgrounds do not determine their destinies.

"This event is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the future leaders of tomorrow. I am thrilled to see so many bright and eager faces, ready to embark on the journey of discovering your potential and shaping your future," said the First Lady.

She spoke on three key aspects that she said would impact the learners' journeys into various career paths which are, staying in school, the value of abstinence and the necessity of refraining from drug and substance abuse.

"Education is the foundation on which you will build your future, it is the key that unlocks countless opportunities and empowers you to achieve your dreams. Staying in school is not just about acquiring knowledge, it is about developing your critical thinking skills, learning to solve problems and preparing yourself to solve the challenges of the world. No matter how difficult the journey may seem, remember that every lesson learned and every examination passed brings you one step closer to your goals," she said.

The First Lady encouraged the learners to remain steadfast and never underestimate the power of education.

In keeping abreast with current trends in the evolving world of technology, Amai Mnangagwa said the learners must quickly jump on the technology boat and remain relevant in their careers moving forward.

"The professional world is undergoing significant transformation primarily due to technological innovations; these changes are rendering many traditional occupations obsolete. On the other hand, new jobs and forms of employment are emerging, including roles such as drone operators, robotic technicians, data scientists and analysts.

"This is the purpose of the First Lady's Career Guidance and Stay in School campaign to address the ever-dynamic professional field, conscientising our youth of the different career opportunities that are now replacing other careers," she highlighted.

The First Lady, whose personal life experiences pushed her to achieve more, saw her returning to school and studying tourism.

"It does not matter where you come from, what matters is where you are going, always remember that you do not live in the past. Each of you has the potential to achieve greatness, regardless of your circumstances, believe in yourself, work hard and never let anyone tell you that you cannot achieve your dreams," she told the learners.

She highlighted that her career guidance programmes aim at producing well-rounded qualified individuals who are cognisant of the ethos unhu/ubuntu.

She also spoke on the challenging adolescence stage that learners go through saying they must not be swayed into undesirable traits like drug abuse and early sexual debuts owing to various temptations and pressures associated with that stage.

"You will face many choices and temptations, one of the most important decisions you will make is to practice abstinence. It is not just about saying 'no' to certain activities but saying yes to your future. It is about protecting your health, your dreams, and your potential. By choosing abstinence you are making a commitment to yourself and your future ensuring that you remain on the path to achieving your goals," she said.

The scourge of drug and substance abuse was also denounced by the First Lady who was at pains to explain that drugs derail dreams, damage, health and also destroy the future. She said these intoxicants offer only false promises and false escapes from real-life struggles.

"I urge you to stay away from drugs and to seek healthy ways to cope with stress and challenges. Surround yourself with positive influences, engage in activities that bring personal development and always remember that your future is too valuable to risk," she said.

During her interactions, the First Lady took time to hear all the concerns of the learners who wanted to know about the various professions represented at the fair.

One learner stood out from the multitudes when he sought wise counsel from the First Lady on how to be a better individual as a young person also pledging that he was going to take his education seriously, be an aircraft engineer and buy a car that he will drive the First Lady around one day.

Proving her accessibility to the young people, and the traits of a caring and loving mother, Amai Mnangagwa embraced a learner who had asked to be hugged as she said she had always dreamt of being close to the First Lady.

Squadron Leader Lucia Sitima, a pilot with the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) was a major source of inspiration to the learners as many said they wanted to be pilots and aircraft engineers when they complete their education.

Their inquisitiveness on the educational qualifications needed for one to be a pilot was a testimony that the young people of Binga District want to fly.

Squadron Sitima shared how she had managed to be a leader at the training school where she was teaching her male counterparts how to fly aeroplanes.

"We are a force, we have all professions in the AFZ, the only disadvantage is that we could not all be here. You can be a lawyer in the Air Force or in the army, a plumber, a driver or a caterer in the military. My brother here wants to be an electronic engineer, you can come and join the AFZ, people are sent to different countries to learn in the subject that they want," she said.

Dr Ngqabutho Bhebhe the Government Veterinary Officer for Binga District under the Department of Veterinary Services said young people are taking the lead in holding critical positions in various careers.

"I am a 24 years old University of Zimbabwe graduate where I studied for a degree in Veterinary Science. Our job is very easy we protect animals from disease. All the meat you eat is inspected by us; we treat all your cows.

"However, the Department has a shortage of Veterinary officers. Work hard and also study the same and fill in the gaps. A Veterinary doctor must major in sciences at Advanced Level which are mathematics, physics, biology and chemistry. For girls, they require 10 points and boys 12 points and it's great that girls take it up too," said Dr Bhebhe.

Dr Noble Chishamba the District Medical Officer for Binga District said; "Many a time people ask me how old I am, I am 28 years old, most people are used to older doctors, but we are the current bread of young and energetic ones.

"Since childhood, I have been fascinated by the medical field and inspired by stories of saving lives and helping people in need.

"I did maths, physics and chemistry or biology if you want. I got 15 points and went on to be admitted for an undergraduate degree programme for five years," said Dr Chishamba.

He said there are countless opportunities to make a difference in people's lives as a doctor.

He told the learners that becoming a doctor requires years of hard work including medical school training, licensing examinations and internship.

"Working for the Government of Zimbabwe alongside dedicated professionals has given me the chance to learn from their experiences and gain valuable insights into this field," said Dr Chishamba.

He encouraged the learners to be resilient as they gained invaluable lessons.

Nurses, teachers, journalists, policemen and policewomen also shared insights into their career paths indicating the requisite qualifications that learners need to enrol into the various professions and how the learners can access the facilities where these are taught.

In a bid to assist learners in the school feeding programme, the First Lady donated maize and rice to ensure that they get one hot meal a day and be able to stay in school throughout the day.

She also handed over a consignment of reusable sanitary pads for the girls so that they do not miss school when they are on their menstrual cycle.