ZIMBABWEAN football was plunged into mourning yesterday following the sudden death of their beloved and passionate leader, Tafadzwa Bhasera.

She was 36.

Bhasera was unattached, but she earned her stripes as Harare City Chief Executive Officer and Mighty Warriors team manager.

Bhasera was a guiding light when the Sunshine Boys became a beast in domestic football particularly in 2017 when they lifted the Chibuku Super Cup.

She believed in promoting women in sports and challenged them to eye-top positions.

Despite the ZIFA Normalisation boobs and drama which has suddenly become the order of the day since the appointment of Lincoln Mutasa as the chairman, some felt their sympathy for the Bhasera family could be one of the best gestures they have made since taking charge of Zimbabwean football.

"It is with profound sadness that the Zimbabwe Football Association joins Zimbabwe's football family in mourning the passing of Tafadzwa Bhasera, former team manager of the Mighty Warriors and Chief Executive Officer of Harare City FC," reads the ZIFA press statement.

"Bhasera was a stalwart in Zimbabwean football, whose unwavering dedication and passion significantly contributed to the growth and development of the sport. Her tenure as CEO of Harare City FC was marked by exemplary leadership and a steadfast commitment to excellence.

"Her role as the team manager of the Mighty Warriors further showcased her managerial acumen and her love for the game -- the football community has lost a fervent advocate and an inspirational figure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Tafadzwa's family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. We stand in solidarity with them, offering our deepest condolences and support. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Northern Region Division Soccer League chairman, Martin Kweza, described Bhasera's death as a huge loss.

"I'm deeply saddened by the loss of Tafadzwa Bhasera. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and the entire football community. She was a true trailblazer and inspiration to many. Her legacy will live on in our hearts and memories," said Kweza.

"She was a rare breed, fearless something which you don't usually see from women in local sport.

"Sadly, she is no more and I feel sorry for the aspiring ladies who did not get a chance to work with her because no one is going to train them to be as brave as she was."

Harare mayor, Jacob Mafume said Bhasera's death is a huge loss to the local authority and the football fraternity.

"It's a very tragic and sad occurrence. Tafadzwa served the Harare City football club very well. We are very saddened and it's a huge loss to football. The soccer family and the City of Harare has been plunged into mourning.

"We are sad and we will appropriately pay our respects," said Mafume.