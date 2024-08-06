Zimbabwe: Dembare Falter Against Chiefs

Innocent Kurira at Barbourfields Stadium

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(1) 1

Dynamos tightened security around their team bus as angry fans milled around waiting for players to get on board after a frustrating draw against Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter yesterday.

Donald Mudadi, who was not part of the Dynamos match day squad but was milling around the bus after the final whistle, suffered verbal abuse from irritated fans, who felt the team should have done better on the day.

Dynamos started well and were rewarded with a goal two minutes into play courtesy of an Issa Sadiki strike from outside the box.

Wasteful Bulawayo Chiefs then began to ask questions from the Glamour Boys camp only to be eluded by the final touch.

In the 36th minute, Amakhosi Amahle got their equaliser from Panashe Shoko who slotted home from close range after a good build-up from the back.

In the second stanza, both teams failed to rise to the occasion hence the sharing of spoils.

"Like I said when we lost to Hwange, we are in a transition. We lost eight key players and we are assembling a new team as you saw the new faces had today (yesterday). I think our transition process is coming up well, "said Sibanda.

His counterpart, Genesis Mangombe was left cursing his football Gods.

"The way we started showed we wanted a win. As time went on we let that concentration go and the opponents took advantage. The good thing is that we managed to score first. But we need to improve on our conversion rate. We want to say if you are going to be challenging for the championship this was going to be one of our easiest games. However, we dominated in every aspect in terms of creating chances and keeping the ball but only to fail upfront," said Mangombe.

Bulawayo Chiefs are now on 24 points from 22 outings.

Fading Harare giants are on number seven with 30 points.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs: Prosper Matutu, Courage Mabhena, Ciphas Musikavanhu, Leroy Ndlovu (Mpilo Dube, 89mins), Blessing Munkuli, Bukhosi Sibanda, Emmanuel Chikwende, Panashe Shoko (Wesley Svinurayi, 52mins), Reason Sibanda (Brian Chidzvondo, 89mins), Joe Nyabinde, Robert Kwaramba

Dynamos: Martin Mapisa, Emmanuel Jalai, Shadreck Nyahwa, Frank Makarati, Kevin Moyo, Freddy Alick (Tanaka Shandirwa, 58mins), Temptation Chiwunga, Emmanuel Ziocha, Issa Sadiki (Emmanuel Paga, 84mins), Keith Madera (Valentine Kadonzvo, 58mins), Eli Ilunga