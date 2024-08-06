Zimbabwe: Air Force Committed to Charity Initiatives

The Air Force of Zimbabwe through its charity initiatives remains committed to transforming disadvantaged communities and empowering the physically-challenged to ensure these can fully contribute to Vision 2030, Commander AFZ Air Marshal Jacob John Nzvede said yesterday.

Air Marshal Nzvede was speaking in Harare during the Commander AFZ half marathon. The Charity Half Marathon and Fun Day is part of the initiatives by the Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe to support charity programmes and projects.

"The Air Force of Zimbabwe has committed to reaching out and assisting less privileged people and communities in all parts of Zimbabwe, with special focus on the areas of education, health, and welfare," he said.

This week, the AFZ will undertake assistance projects as part of the activities undertaken during the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Community Assistance Weeks.

The star project this year is the construction of Mandizha Clinic in Makoni District in Manicaland Province.