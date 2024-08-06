Zimbabwe: Industrialisation - President Calls Universities to Action

Zvamaida Murwira recently in Chirumhanzu

Every university must establish a niche that it pursues in the modernisation and industrialisation of the country in line with the heritage-based Education 5.0, President Mnangagwa said while recommissioning the rebuilt Holy Cross Dam in Chirumanzi along with facilities provided by three universities and a polytechnic.

Education 5.0 seeks to provide goods and services to communities and the country as a whole.

President Mnangagwa said tertiary institutions such as universities needed to create synergies with communities and solve challenges they face.

The President recommissioned Holy Cross Dam last Friday in Chirumhanzu District, Midlands Province, after it was rebuilt having collapsed in 2007 following heavy rains.

The dam offers an array of economic activities that include a thriving wheat crop, fish breeding and production and an eco-tourism and recreation facility.

Institutions of higher learning that include Midlands State University, Great Zimbabwe University, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Masvingo Polytechnic and Finealt Engineering took part in the construction of the dam and the accompanying facilities.

"Each university must find a niche that it pursues in the development of the country. Universities must work with communities. There must always be that dialogue between universities and communities because universities serve communities. All our universities should participate in communities," said President Mnangagwa.

He said Government was pursuing education which had relevance to the needs of the people, commending tertiary institutions involved in the provision of projects at Holy Cross Dam.

The universities are set to initiate various industries within the communities to generate value-added products, thus enhancing rural industrialisation. The targeted industries under this community transformation include milling plants, bakeries, oil pressing and feed processing plants.

"Here you now have this dam which is now helping the community. Dam construction is not the project but the benefits that come from the project," he said,

Zimbabweans, said the President, reconstructed Holy Cross Dam in line with his mantra "Nyika inovakwa nevene vavo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo."

"We decided to rebuild Holy Cross Dam because we realised it is us the indigenous people who build our own country. Do you think Americans will lose sleep because Holy Cross Dam has collapsed," he said.

The dam is one of the signature projects under the stewardship of the Second Republic, some of which include Marovanyati, Chivhu Dam and Muchekerenwa, while the massive Gwayi Shangani Dam is nearing completion.

Local Member of Parliament, Cde Barbra Rwodzi, who is also the Tourism and Hospitality Minister, is spearheading the projects at Holy Cross Dam that are meant to strengthen agricultural value chains.

Under the model, farmers and schools will be primary producers of raw materials which will be supplied for processing into value-added products thereby generating income and creating jobs for the local community in the rural industries.

At the dam, the irrigation scheme boasts 180 hectares for winter and summer crops while 20ha is for horticultural production.

From the total of 200ha, 800 families will benefit from wheat production this season.

MSU will provide a ready market for all the produce for further processing and value addition. An industrial park at Holy Cross to process and add value to various crops is being established.

The fisheries programme has breeding ponds that can produce over 2 million fingerlings annually.

Once operational, 150 000 fingerlings will be released directly into Holy Cross Dam for the community to sustainably consume using recommended fishing methods such as rod and reel.

The ecotourism programme will provide accommodation, conference and recreational facilities at the lake. A total of 14 chalets will be built including several executive rooms.

Employment will be generated for the local community to catalyse rural transformation.

In her address, Minister Rwodzi said the projects were set to transform the livelihoods of people in her constituency, surrounding areas and those from far afield.

"We have started irrigation of crops. I can assure you that in a few years, no parent will fail to pay fees for his or her children. The 200ha land under irrigation is currently benefiting 800 families but there are other projects we are about to complete that will give value to communities," said Minister Rwodzi.

"We are working closely with universities particularly MSU and very soon we will be reaping fruits arising from the dam project. We thank you sincerely, Your Excellency, President Mnangagwa for your support and vision."

Roman Catholic Bishop of Gweru Diocese, Bishop Rudolf Nyandoro, commended the collaboration between the State and the church.

"This dam was initially built by missionaries and it was helping the community of Holy Cross and beyond. It helped the school and our clinic as well. When it was swept away by a cyclone, that brought sorrow among people," he said.

Bishop Nyandoro said he engaged Cde Rwodzi who eventually broke the good news that she had secured funds to rebuild the dam.

"So, the church did not provide any money for its reconstruction but it belongs to the church and the community. We are quite grateful to our Member of Parliament and the Government led by President Mnangagwa," said Bishop Nyandoro.

Local traditional leader, Chief Chirumhanzi said he was excited because his wish to have water in the area had been fulfilled.

Ministers, Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya, Zanu PF supporters, farmers, the clergy and senior Government officials attended the event.