South Africa: Climate Champions Podcast Series - Exploring Community-Based Climate Action

analysis

In South Africa, Democracy Works Foundation has been implementing the "Fostering Inclusive Growth Through Climate Change Champions" or "Climate for Growth." Co-funded by the European Union and implemented by Democracy Works Foundation, the project focuses on the Northern and Western Cape provinces. Climate for Growth facilitates meaningful engagement by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in climate change-related decision-making. This initiative creates a conducive environment for CSOs to actively participate in climate change planning, policy formulation, and investment decisions.

Introducing the Climate Champions: Sibambene (We are United) Podcast Series

We are delighted to introduce you to the Climate Champions: Sibambene (We are United) Podcast series. In this 5-episode series, we explore the challenges and opportunities that climate change presents to communities and local governments. A culmination of the 3-years of recordings from expert presentations, cross provincial workshops and an interactive theatre play conceptualised and directed by Climate Champions, we bring you firsthand accounts of the grassroots movements, climate change localised literacy adaptation and innovative solutions driving change at the local level.

Despite having limited initial understanding of climate change causes and impacts, CSOs in these provinces have formed a network of Climate Champions who are leading the way in inclusive adaptation, building resilience, and advocating for change.

From renewable energy projects empowering marginalised communities to indigenous knowledge systems preserving biodiversity, each episode offers a unique perspective on the intersection of climate justice, community resilience, and inclusive, social and economic growth. These are their stories

Content highlights

Local climate change knowledge and expertise related to literacy, mitigation, adaptation and co-operative governance.

Opportunities for collaboration between civil society, local government and renewable energy industry experts to address development priorities within communities

Episode Descriptions

Episode 1: Making sense of Climate Change

This episode explores how climate change terminology and science - and the awareness thereof is permeating the civil society landscape in the Northern and Western Cape and how this growing knowledge base is influencing the approach to CSO work in communities. CSOs share their strategies for public education communication and advocacy on climate change as they interact and provide services to their local community stakeholders.

Episode 2: Climate Change impact on local communities

This episode explores how civil society is grappling with adaptation and mitigation solutions alongside local government and IPPs and how this influences their approach to developmental work. CSOs and municipal officials share the challenges they experience when communities are severely affected by climate change and related disasters.

Episode 3: Power to the people!

This episode delves deeper into how CSOs are gearing up to leverage the development potential of the Renewable Energy sector with its obligations to support local community development initiatives. CSOs and development experts share the opportunities and challenges in accessing funding highlighting the need for CSO's to cooperate through coalitions and network building.

Episode 4: Local government and The Just Energy Transition (J.E.T)

This episode focuses on the challenges, responsibilities, and opportunities that Local Government faces with regards to climate change. CSOs share their experiences with local government and IPPs and explore a more equitable future in participating in municipal budgets to access funding for adaptation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Episode 5: Climate Change Communication, Negotiations and Networking

This episode explores how CSOs are organising across sectors in a collaborative way to tackle climate change advocacy and communications more effectively and localise climate science. Case studies in the Northern and Western Cape are profiled.

Whether you're a seasoned CSO, a policy maker, or simply curious about the role of communities in shaping climate action, this podcast series is for you.

Remember to share with your community and networks, colleagues, and fellow changemakers.

Sibambene - United in Championing Climate Action!