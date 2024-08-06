South Africa: Qwaqwa 12-Year-Old Wins International Dance Championship

Thato Mkwanazi from Phuthaditjhaba nabs the World Dance Masters line dance title in England

A 12-year-old from Phuthaditjhaba, QwaQwa, in the Free State has won the top Junior Solo prize at the World Dance Masters line dance championship in England.

Thato Mkwanazi, a grade 6 learner at Witsieshoek primary school, won the event a week ago at the Winter Garden Ballroom in Blackpool. He also won third prize in the Country Classic Team competition.

Thato is a member of his grandmother's Maluti Arts Theatre. Mojalefa Richards, Bonolo Mokoena, Letlotlo Mphuti and Mvulazana Masiza also from the Maluti Arts Theatre, also won prizes.

Line dance is a choreographed dance in which people dance a repeating sequence of steps in one or more lines or rows. Thato had won several local competitions including Line Dance South Africa but this was his first time abroad.

"I couldn't believe it when I heard my name being called in that big hall," said Thato. "That was the best moment of my life. It was the first time I competed at the world championships. Sharing the stage with other dances from across the world was the best feeling. I was not afraid because I told myself that I just had to do what I had been doing best."

Thato started dancing at the age of three, taught by his grandmother Mapula Mkwanazi. "She was patient to teach me at that age and I am now graduating to the next level of dancing and she will still be by my side."

Thato said he chose it because it can be danced alone. "At times you want to dance but you don't have a partner, so with line dance you can compete solo."

Mapula Mkwanazi said a team of nine dancers had been to the Blackpool championship. "We did a wonderful job. I knew that they would not disappoint me."

She started the group in 2015 while she was a school teacher. They used the school hall and Mkwanazi used her own money to pay for food and transport for the dancers. "We grew from that until the Lotto funded us and that is how we managed to get here. We have dancers from the age of three years and we dance on Saturdays in my house."

Thato's mother Sebongile Mkwanazi said when her son had chosen dancing she knew it was "the perfect choice".

"My son lifted the South African flag high," she said. "That is a moment that he will cherish for the rest of his life."