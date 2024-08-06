Zimbabwe: Mangombe Parts Ways With Dynamos

DYNAMOS coach Genesis Mangombe has left the club after a poor run in the ongoing campaign.

Mangombe's departure was confirmed by the club on Monday after the executive sat for a meeting to decide the coach's fate.

"We wish to advise all our stakeholders that the club has gracefully accepted the resignation of Genesis Mangombe as head coach of Dynamos Football Club with immediate effect," read part of the club statement.

Mangombe joined Dembare last year as an assistant coach to Herbert Maruwa who was then fired during the course of the season.

After Maruwa's departure, he was elevated to head coach, guiding the side to it's first Chibuku Super Cup trophy, which marked a major silverware in nine years for the club.

However, his campaign with the team this year was not convincing as he attained six wins, 12 draws and four defeats , leaving the team on position 7 with 30 points.

Meanwhile the club has confirmed that team assistant coach Lloyd 'Mablanyo' Chigowe is taking over on interim basis.

Mangombe's departure comes two weeks before Dembare kick off it's African Safari adventure with a preliminary round fixture against Zambian side Zesco United.