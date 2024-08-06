Zimbabwe: Zimoza - A Regional Initiative for Community Economic Inclusion

Zimpapers Politics Hub

The ZIMOZA Transfrontier Park, spanning across Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique, stands as regional testament to commit to sustainable conservation and community development in the three sister countries.

With an estimated 600 000 people living in its perimeters, the park offers a unique opportunity to explore sustainable wildlife conservation, while addressing human-wildlife conflicts and fostering economic growth.

The park, with its diverse ecosystems and rich wildlife, presents a prime setting for sustainable conservation efforts.

Engaging local communities in active participation, the park seeks to reduce human-wildlife conflicts and ensure the harmonious co-existence of people and wildlife.

In embracing sustainable wildlife conservation practices, such as community-based natural resource management (CBNRM) and the Communal Areas Management Programme for Indigenous Resources (CAMPFIRE) in Zimbabwe and Mozambique, the ZIMOZA Transfrontier Park aims to empower local communities to become stewards of their natural heritage.

CAMPFIRE in Zimbabwe and Mozambique, and the Zambian Community-based Natural Resource Management (CBNRM), play pivotal roles in involving local communities in conservation efforts.

These programmes not only aim to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts, but also seek to provide opportunities for communities to benefit from wildlife resources sustainably.

By involving local communities in decision-making processes and revenue-sharing mechanisms, these initiatives help sustain livelihoods and foster a sense of ownership and responsibility towards wildlife conservation.

In a recent milestone event, the three countries in July signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) in Harare.

The MoA was signed by the three Heads of State from the partner countries, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia. Zambia was represented by its Tourism Minister Rodney Malindi Sikumba.

The signing ceremony followed nearly 30 years since the idea of a large transboundary conservation and development landscape was mooted.

The idea of a transfrontier park is part of the SADC's Regional Integration efforts which include a TFCA development strategy.

The signing of the MoA was witnessed by Cabinet Ministers from the three countries, the SADC executive secretary, senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional leaders, international collaborating partners (ICPs), local authorities, civil society organisations, and faith-based organisations.

In his remarks after the signing of the MoA, President Mnangagwa said the TFCA represented a new era of cooperation between the three sister countries.

"The agreement provides us with another tool to achieve African Union 2063 vision and the UN sustainable development goals," President Mnangagwa said.

"This TFCA will be the 6th TFCA that Zimbabwe is part of. The experience with KAZA, Greater Mapungubwe Transfrontier Conservation Area (GMTFCA), Greater Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area (GLTFCA), Lower Zambezi/Mana pools and Chimanimani should embolden us to know how to manage the ZIMOZA. Community involvement is critical and this MOA is the product of consultations with the affected communities. We must expedite the planning and implementation so communities can see the benefit."

His counterpart, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said the three countries are one people who were separated by colonial borders and they are devoid of any reason not to cooperate.

"We are one single people, but separated by colonial borders. In addition, elephants have nothing to do with man-made borders. This TFCA is one of the ways to correct one of the crimes of colonialism which was to divide and rule. There will be no UNIVISA problem with Mozambique," President Nyusi said.

Minister Sikumba, said the signing of the MoA was a golden opportunity to share ways of dealing with human wildlife conflict (HWC).

"At the KAZA summit we committed to the UNIVISA and want it extended to Mozambique and the entire SADC. We are transcending political boundaries in pursuit of sustainable development and conservation along with shared water courses. The question is how to sweat this resource including carbon trading," he said.

"Zambia lost 1 million hectares of white maize in the current drought and increased human wildlife conflict can be seen as wildlife seek more food. We pledge to work together and enhance regional peace."

SADC deputy executive Secretary (Regional Integration), Ms Angele Makombo N'tumba said the operationalisation of the MoA would contribute to the Member States reporting in terms of UN Convention on Biodiversity.

Zimbabwe will serve as the coordinating country for the next two years, followed by Mozambique and Zambia on a rotational basis.

The state parties also agreed to establish a Secretariat and other institutional structures, including a funding mechanism, to facilitate the coordination and joint management of the ZIMOZA TFCA.

Approximately 600 000 people reside inside the TFCA, many of whose livelihoods are heavily dependent on natural resources such as water, fish, wildlife and forest.

The ZIMOZA TFCA is a transboundary initiative for managing shared natural resources through community based resource management, infrastructural development and policy harmonisation.

The area consists of four districts, which are Mbire in Zimbabwe, Zumbo, and Magoe in Mozambique, and Luangwa in Zambia.

It is located in the Zambezi Valley where the Zambezi River and Luangwa River meet, covering a total area of approximately 29 859 square kilometres of National Parks, Game Management Areas, Safari Areas and communal land.

ZIMOZA TFCA overlaps slightly with the Lower Zambezi - Mana Pools TFCA which lies directly on its western border.

The TFCA encompasses parts of the Lower Zambezi National Park and the entire Rufunsa Game Management Area in Zambia and includes the Chewore and the Dande Safari Area in Zimbabwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There is no formally protected area in Mozambique although the area included communal land and provides for a good habitat for many wildlife species.

The benefits of the ZIMOZA Transfrontier Park are manifold.

As the partners promote eco-tourism and responsible wildlife viewing, the park has the potential to significantly improve tourist arrivals across the three countries.

This influx of tourists can, in turn, generate substantial revenue, contributing to economic development in the region.

In view of that, the park's emphasis on sustainable wildlife conservation ensures the preservation of natural resources, further bolstering its appeal to eco-conscious travellers.

The ZIMOZA Transfrontier Park stands as a beacon of hope for sustainable wildlife conservation and community inclusion.

Through engaging local communities in conservation efforts and fostering economic development through ecotourism, the park not only mitigates human-wildlife conflicts but also creates opportunities for long-term prosperity.

As the three countries collaborate to harness the park's potential, they forge a path towards a harmonious co-existence of people and wildlife, ensuring a legacy of conservation and sustainable development for generations to come.

Feedback: @muponderichard.