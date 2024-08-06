Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Mash West Backs President

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mash West Bureau Chief

The meticulous implementation of Vision 2030 by President Mnangagwa is compelling enough to warrant extension of his tenure beyond 2028 for the country to maintain its current development trajectory, Zanu PF Mashonaland West Province has declared.

The party's wings, including the Women's and Youth Leagues, war veterans, leadership from the districts, Central Committee and Politburo converged in Chinhoyi where they petitioned the National Secretary for the Commissariat Cde Munyaradzi Machacha to relay the vote of confidence to the President.

"The issue is that Zanu PF carries out the will of the people. The people are speaking their minds from all the provinces we have visited so far," said Cde Machacha.

"The will of the majority takes precedence and this should never be done to spite anyone. Those whose views do not carry the day should work with the majority for the good of the party."

Everyone's focus, he said, should be on building the country, and not politics, towards a middle-income economic status by 2030.

"We cannot achieve Vision 2030 ideals of an upper-middle income economy when people are focused on positions," said Cde Machacha.

He said party members and the rest of the population should focus on production in line with President Mnangagwa's aspirations.

Cde Machacha said the party should continue to organise and mobilise its grassroots structures for resilience.

Without strong cells, he said, the party would be on shaky ground.

Turning to agitators of chaos and strife in the country, he said, peace should be cherished and mischief makers should not be given room to disturb the SADC Summit.

Mashonaland West Provincial chairman Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the President should be allowed to see through his Vision.

"As Mashonaland West Province we are saying to the President, he should see through his vision to fruition," said Cde Mliswa.

"He is a listening President and I remember that he came to officially open the Marongora stretch of the Harare-Chirundu Highway he said the whole road should be upgraded to the same standards. We see it happening today."

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo said the province had benefited a lot from President Mnangagwa's leadership.

"We want the President to fulfil his vision and complete projects that he has started," said Minister Chombo.

People in the province, she added, were being cushioned from the El Nino-induced drought through food relief.

Mashonaland West Provincial war veterans league chairman Cde Happison Muchechetere said liberation war fighters wanted the President to continue running the country.

"As war veterans we resolved that President Mnangagwa should continue to lead the country," he said.

Zanu PF Women's League provincial chairman Cde Constance Shamu said women were solidly behind President Mnangagwa leading the country up to 2030.

Youth League chairman Cde Tapiwa Masenda said youths have seen transformation of the country and the President should continue.

"As youths we resolved that President Mnangagwa should continue in his position and see through his vision. Whoever comes after should be given the leeway to craft and pursue their own vision," he said.