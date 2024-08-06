Uganda: Gabon Seeks to End Food Imports, Looks to Uganda

Gabon's Transitional President, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, expressed his country's desire to reduce reliance on food imports and hoped to benefit from Uganda's experience in agricultural development, particularly in wealth creation.

He conveyed this during a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday, August 1, at State House, Entebbe. Nguema was in Uganda for a two-day official visit at the invitation of President Museveni.

"We will continue collaborating at regional, continental, and international levels," President Museveni stated following the meeting.

According to Museveni, the two leaders discussed and agreed on efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation between their countries. "We are committed to boosting and broadening cooperation and collaboration in various sectors," he added.

Nguema updated Museveni on the progress of Gabon's transition timetable, including the upcoming referendum.

Museveni commended Nguema for the steps taken by the transitional government towards restoring constitutional democracy in Gabon, saying, "I thank him for the steps taken by the transitional government towards Gabon's return to constitutional democracy."

The discussions also covered the political situation in Gabon, with Nguema emphasising the progress of the transition timetable, including the forthcoming referendum.

Both leaders expressed a mutual desire to intensify collaboration for the benefit of their people, sharing a commitment to expanding cooperation in various sectors. - Business Insider