Uganda: Gabon Seeks to End Food Imports, Looks to Uganda

5 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Gabon's Transitional President, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, expressed his country's desire to reduce reliance on food imports and hoped to benefit from Uganda's experience in agricultural development, particularly in wealth creation.

He conveyed this during a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday, August 1, at State House, Entebbe. Nguema was in Uganda for a two-day official visit at the invitation of President Museveni.

"We will continue collaborating at regional, continental, and international levels," President Museveni stated following the meeting.

According to Museveni, the two leaders discussed and agreed on efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation between their countries. "We are committed to boosting and broadening cooperation and collaboration in various sectors," he added.

Nguema updated Museveni on the progress of Gabon's transition timetable, including the upcoming referendum.

Museveni commended Nguema for the steps taken by the transitional government towards restoring constitutional democracy in Gabon, saying, "I thank him for the steps taken by the transitional government towards Gabon's return to constitutional democracy."

The discussions also covered the political situation in Gabon, with Nguema emphasising the progress of the transition timetable, including the forthcoming referendum.

Both leaders expressed a mutual desire to intensify collaboration for the benefit of their people, sharing a commitment to expanding cooperation in various sectors. - Business Insider

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.