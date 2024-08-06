Zimbabwe: Heroes Day Is About Immortalising National Memory

One notable achievement of the New Dispensation is the immortalisation of historic sites that bear significance in Zimbabwe's struggle for independence, by designating them as national monuments.

Besides immortalising the sites, the Second Republic has also sought to recognise individuals who played a significant role in rallying Zimbabweans to rise against colonial conquest. Two figures that quickly come to mind are General Mtshana Khumalo and Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole.

Gen Khumalo was a revered commander of King Lobengula's Imbizo Regiment that defeated the Allan Wilson Patrol at the Battle of Pupu in 1893, as the first shots of colonial resistance were fired.

Rev Sithole was the founding president of the Zimbabwe African National Union, (ZANU-PF), a nationalist political party opposed to colonial governance.

ZANU-PF together with ZAPU later led military resistance with their respective military wings -- ZANLA and ZIPRA respectively.

Both Gen Khumalo and Rev Sithole were posthumously conferred with the National Hero status in recognition of the roles they played in the liberation of Zimbabwe.

In its drive to immortalise the struggle heritage, the Second Republic recently declared various sites and places national monuments or national heritage sites. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, recently declared 14 sites that include Altena Farm near Centenary and Gonakudzingwa Detention Camp in Chiredzi as national monuments for their symbolic role in the Second Chimurenga.

As the country prepares to commemorate the National Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day on August 12 and 13 respectively, it is heartening to note that Government is keen on making sure that honouring the countries' heroes becomes an indelible obligation for every citizen.

Heroes Day will be commemorated at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, a site where those accorded the highest heroism honours are interred. There will be simultaneous celebrations in all the country's provinces.

The Defence Forces Day celebrations will take place at Rufaro Stadium in Harare under the theme: "Guaranteeing a Conducive Environment for Attainment of Vision 2030."

There are currently 213 national heroes and heroines, with 198 buried at the National Heroes Acre.

As a people's army, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), will partake in community assistance projects from August 5 -9.

The projects will be handed over to local communities. ZDF will also conduct a week-long medical outreach, offering free consultations and treatment of minor ailments.

These initiatives are in line with ZDF efforts of ensuring that citizens have a special attachment with their army. As was the case in the liberation struggle where both ZIPRA and ZANLA combatants had a special relationship with the masses, ZDF has since independence maintained that special bond. It is a people's army that was nurtured by the people of Zimbabwe.

This year's Heroes Day will be one with a difference as it will include the National Honours and Awards Conferment ceremony. One person would be conferred with the Royal Order of Munhumutapa, another one with the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe; two will be awarded the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe with another two being given the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe. One person will get the Commendation Medal with 2000 veterans of the Liberation Struggle and War Collaborators in all the country's province receiving the Independent Medals.

The awards recognise outstanding service and dedication to the nation.

Coming just a few days before the hosting of the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit in Harare, the Heroes and Zimbabwe Defence Forces days are to be commemorated with a new zest and national pride.

The hosting of summit, coming almost 10 years after hosting a similar one in Victoria Falls, has the effect of instilling national pride in citizens in recognition of the country's maturity as an equal member of the community of nations.

It is the first such summit to be held in the Second Republic, which has ushered in a new political culture whose focus is anchored on economic development, peace, unity and security.

As President Mnangagwa once said, "Zimbabwe has come a long way as a nation born out of a protracted armed liberation struggle, and we have scored victory upon victory since attainment of our hard won Independence in 1980."

The President said National Heroes Day reminds citizens of the need to consolidate "unity, peace and freedom in fulfilment of the collective aspirations and vision of our heroes and heroines."

It cannot be overemphasised that national days like Heroes Day are meant to decree institutionalised ideas of sameness and oneness and contribute towards the making of an exalted Zimbabwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This year's Heroes Day reminds people of their sense of belonging to the nation-state of Zimbabwe and what it represents.

Just like Independence Day, Heroes Day reminds citizens that Zimbabwe's independence did not come on a silver platter. Sons and daughters of the soil paid the ultimate price in their quest for freedom and independence.

It reminds citizens that thousands of sons and daughters of Zimbabwe never made it to a new Zimbabwe as they lie scattered in and outside the country.

The day is also about immortalising national memory for the benefit of future generations.

In the era of information avalanche brought about by advances in information dissemination, national days like Heroes Day have the effect of making citizens rooted and not fall victim to historical revisionism.

Commemorating Heroes Day provides a solid buffer against the country's adversaries particularly the former colonial powers who through proxies are always on an agenda to demean the importance of the sacrifices made by black people in the liberation of Zimbabwe.