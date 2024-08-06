Zimbabwe: Russia Donates Cholera Kits

Zimbabwe last week received a consignment of cholera treatment kits from the Russian Federation through the World Health Organisation as the two countries further confirmed their deepening relations.

The donation, consisting of equipment, drugs and renewable supplies for field hospitals and local medical centres, was received by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora at the NatPharm warehouse.

Russia's Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov said the donation will complement the successful efforts taken by the Government of Zimbabwe in addressing the cholera epidemic.

"We believe that treatment kits from Russia will contribute to making such efforts even more efficient when cholera strikes again. This handover highlights the strong bonds of solidarity between my country and Zimbabwe.

"And I am proud to confirm that upon such a solid foundation, Moscow and Harare move forward along the way of developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of healthcare," Ambassador Krasilnikov said.

Dr Mombeshora thanked Russia for helping Zimbabwe enhance its preparedness for fighting future cholera outbreaks, confirming that Zimbabwe was now cholera-free and that the air ambulance service, set up using Russian equipment, is now functional.

"Even though we have just declared the cholera outbreak over, this donation will enhance our current efforts and ensure we respond swiftly and effectively should we experience any case, improving our capacity to save lives. The Government of Zimbabwe is committed to improving health infrastructure and ensuring prompt and effective responses to cholera outbreaks.

"This donation reinforces the Government's efforts in managing and controlling cholera more effectively. If you go to the SADC industrialisation conference which is taking place at the HICC, you will see that there is a helicopter that is stationed there and we have some that will be stationed during the oncoming SADC summit," Dr Mombeshora said.

Ambassador Krasilnikov said the two countries are working on strengthening their medical cooperation by ensuring that the Zimbabwe National Air Ambulance Service contributes to the establishment of sustainable medical facilities.

"The helicopter project will help contribute to achieving the national development goals set by the Government of Zimbabwe. It will also enhance Russia-Zimbabwe cooperation in healthcare and in other spheres," he added.

The ceremony was attended by WHO Representative to Zimbabwe Dr Desta Tiruneh, diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe and senior government officials.