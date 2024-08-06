Zimbabwe: Caps Utd Shock FCP

Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS Utd . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

GIANTS CAPS United ended a seven-year jinx against FC Platinum after delivering a powerful blow that knocked the visitors off the summit of the Castle Lager Premiership table at Rufaro yesterday.

Striker William Manondo scored the solitary goal in the first half to help Makepekepe get their revenge as well as erase their struggles in the league marathon.

It was even sweeter for Manondo as the striker reached double figures with a 37th-minute header, which steered him clear of his competitors in the Golden Boot race.

But collectively, this was a big win for Makepekepe, who had not beaten FC Platinum since 2017.

Their coach Lloyd Chitembwe also felt the win could help them turn around the campaign as the Green Machine recovered from a bad patch characterised by a poor run of five games without winning, before yesterday's game.

"In my honest opinion it was a difficult game," he said.

"The win was very important. It cannot be bigger than this. It's a very good result," said Chitembwe.

But the feeling was contrary for the opponents, who missed a couple of chances and also had what looked like a genuine goal disallowed in the second half for offside.

The platinum miners' coach Norman Mapeza was also not entirely convinced by the circumstances leading to CAPS United's goal. He felt a foul was committed as Manondo raced for goal after winning a physical contest with defender Rainsome Pavari.

"I think we started the game very well. But we missed quite a few opportunities, and I think CAPS United also got their chances as well and they got that goal.

"But if you don't have video evidence sometimes it's difficult, because I understand Pavari was tripped. If you look at the situation, he was two-three metres ahead of Manondo, so how could he just fall all of a sudden?

"The referee didn't see anything, the linesman didn't see anything and that's how we conceded that goal. Second half again we missed chances and then we scored what I thought was a genuine goal.

"That was a genuine goal. There was no offside from that situation but at the end of the day, the referees had a better view. So, we need to fight another day," said Mapeza.

With yesterday's defeat, FC Platinum relinquished pole position for the first time in several weeks. They are now second in the race with 42 points, one behind surprise packages Simba Bhora who beat Yadah 1-0 on Saturday.

CAPS United have been struggling this season and they moved to ninth place on 27 points in 22 games. Makepekepe yesterday introduced their new Cameroonian signing Manuel Joseph Mbollo but the expat forward was kept under lock and key by the visitor's defence until he was substituted in the 58th minute. Manondo now has 10 goals, one ahead of Yadah's Khama Billiat and Tymon Machope of Simba Bhora.

The veteran forward atoned for the missed opportunities yesterday after dragging his shot wide early on. He also misdirected a header in the second half from a fine cross by Mbollo. Goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga almost paid dearly for his poor judgment in the 17th minute but CAPS United were saved by the woodwork.

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya latched on a long ball that was delivered into the Green Machine half and chipped over the advancing goalkeeper, only to be denied by the upright post.

The young forward then failed to do justice from a cross by Davison Marowa after 22 minutes. Eventually, it was the hosts who took the lead thanks to Manondo's close-range header at the near post from a cross by Junior Bunjira.

Mateyaunga kept Makepekepe in the lead with a stunning finger-tip save when he tipped the ball over the bar from a blistering long-range shot by Divine Mhindirira towards the half-time.

FC Platinum were again denied the chance to level up matters by CAPS United defender Eric Manokore cleared the ball from the line after half-time substitute Wilfred Muvirimi had beaten the keeper shortly after resumption.

Muvirimi ultimately managed to get the ball behind the nets in the 57th minute when he bundled home a cross from Jarrison Selemani but the goal was disallowed for offside.

CAPS United were forced to make an injury inspired substitution in the 75th minute after goalkeeper Mateyaunga limped off with a suspected ankle injury.