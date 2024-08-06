Zimbabwe: Harare Youths Cement Calls for President to Stay On

Herald Correspondent

ZANU PF Harare Province Youth League yesterday added its voice to growing calls for President Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond 2028 to fulfil the attainment of Vision 2030.

The resolution passed at a Youth League inter-district meeting held at ZANU PF Headquarters was also supported by party's Secretary for War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees Cde Douglas Mahiya.

Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire and his deputy Cde John Paradza called on the youth as the party's vanguard to remain disciplined and support President Mnangagwa's development initiatives.

Cde Machakaire promised the youths that their concerns, which include employment opportunities, will be delivered to President Mnangagwa who will address them at a Youth League Assembly.

He warned youths to disengage from name-dropping, ill-discipline and activities that put the party's name into disrepute.

"We would like to thank Harare Province for passing a resolution that President Mnangagwa stays until 2030. Now, all our provinces are supporting calls for President Mnangagwa to continue in office. We will be meeting with President Mnangagwa at a Youth League Assembly and many of our concerns will be responded to.

"Another concern that we want the President to address is the issue of land. Harare Youth League should be given land to start its projects. We have benefited from the President's Heifers Scheme but we have no land. So we will ask President Mnangagwa to help us in that regard," said Cde Machakaire.

In supporting the resolution, Cde Mahiya said the "most important" idea from the meeting was seeing the youths supporting President Mnangagwa.

Cde Mahiya said because the idea has been generated by the youths, who are the party's vanguard, he will also take it upon himself to tell the War Veterans to support the youths.

"From what has been said by the youths, I bear witness to that and will tell War Veterans that the party's vanguard wants President Mnangagwa to continue until 2030.