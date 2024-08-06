Nigeria: Kaduna State Govt Unveils 10-Year Climate Change Policy

5 August 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Arthur Eriye

In a bid to tackle the impact of climate change in Kaduna State, the government has unveiled its 10- year climate change policy.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Governor Uba Sani said the goal of the policy is to promote low carbon, climate resilient, gender responsive and sustainable socio-economic development in the state.

"The 2024 Climate Change Policy is the first in northern Nigeria which will address the increased extreme weather events and aligns with the National Climate Change Policy (2021-2030). Developed with input from various stakeholders and supported by organizations like ACReSAL and Lafiya Projects. This policy aims to reduce emissions, enhance climate resilience, and integrate climate considerations into state planning," he said.

Earlier in his remark, Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas, commended the state's dedication to environmental sustainability.

He emphasised the need for a multi-stakeholder approach, involving government agencies, the private sector, academia, and civil society organizations, to drive sustainable solutions.

Abbas called on all stakeholders to embrace and support the new policy and set an agenda for other states in Nigeria and beyond.

"Together, we can achieve our shared climate objectives and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come," he said.

Similarly, the state Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Abubakar Buba revealed that the policy was part of the commitment made by the state at COP 28.

He said that the policy stood as a guide for the ministry's budget in streamlining its focus towards issues of health, education, agriculture and Persons Living with Disabilities.

In the same vein, the National Project Coordinator ACReSAL, Abdulhamid Umar commended the state for the policy, saying it would go a long way in mitigating the effects of climate change in the state.

