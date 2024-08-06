Tanzania: Tasac Tackles Tanzania-Comoros Maritime Hurdles

DAR ES SALAAM — THE Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) is taking decisive steps to improve maritime transportation between Tanzania and the Comoros Islands.

With a fleet of 13 different vessel types navigating the Indian Ocean between the two nations, TASAC is committed to addressing the unique challenges faced by stakeholders in this vital trade route.

In a bid to better understand and resolve these issues, TASAC is actively participating in the Diaspora Clinic organised by the Tanzanian Embassy in Comoros.

Acting Manager for Ship Registration and Survey, Engineer Said Kaheneko, emphasised the importance of direct engagement with maritime stakeholders.

"This clinic offers a valuable opportunity to listen to the concerns of those involved in the maritime sector," Kaheneko stated. "By bringing together TASAC officials from various departments, we aim to provide practical solutions, enhance vessel safety and foster collaboration with the Comoros Maritime Administration."

The diverse range of vessels operating between Tanzania and Comoros, encompassing everything from small fishing boats to larger cargo ships, underscores the complexity of the maritime operations.

TASAC's involvement in the Diaspora Clinic is expected to yield significant benefits for the shipping industry and the broader economic relationship between the two countries.

Tanzanian Ambassador to Comoros, Mr Saidi Yakubu, expressed gratitude for the participation of various government and private sector institutions in the clinic.

He encouraged the Tanzanian diaspora to take full advantage of the event to access essential services and address their concerns.

The Diaspora Clinic, held at the Parliament grounds in Moroni from August 3 to 6, 2024, brought together 17 institutions to provide support to the Tanzanian community in Comoros.

