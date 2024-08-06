Tanzania: Duce, Shanxi Contractors Seal Deal for 13bn/ - Heet Project

DAR ES SALAAM — THE University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Vice-Chancellor Professor William Anangisye has urged Shanxi Contractors to timely complete construction of the two modern buildings at the Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE).

He made the remarks yesterday in Dar es Salaam after gracing a contract signing ceremony between DUCE and Shanxi Contractors worth 13bn/-, whose funds have been made available through the Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET).

"It is my sincere hope that you will complete this task timely, while adhering to all the requirements of the contract you have signed today...I understand that it is a 15-months project hence ensure that it is of high quality," he said.

Moreover, he requested DUCE management to play a key role in monitoring the entire process of construction, for the sake of ensuring high quality.

Professor Anangisye expressed gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the sixth phase government for their substantial investment in improving educational infrastructure across the country.

Earlier, DUCE Principal Prof Stephen Maluka clarified that one of the buildings will accommodate the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, while the other is a postgraduate building.

"The postgraduate building will have modern science laboratories essential for research and practical learning and importantly, one of the floors of this building will be dedicated to accommodate students and staff with special needs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For the Humanities and Social Sciences building, it will have varieties of staff offices, lecture and seminar rooms which will greatly enhance learning and teaching activities," he said.

Additionally, he pointed out that the building will significantly contribute to more organised and efficient academic environment for both students and staff members.

He also highlighted that this is the first time for DUCE to receive such a significant funding from the government to construct the two buildings as well as rehabilitate the existing ones.

"To the contractor, please ensure that the work is completed with highest level of quality and within the agreed time...we would be delighted if you complete it before the set-up deadline," he said.

DUCE's HEET Coordinator Dr Method Samwel revealed that the college is benefiting a lot from HEET projects and there are a number of things that have been accomplished under it.

On his part, Shanxi Contractors Project Manager William Zang vowed to complete the project timely and asked for full cooperation from the DUCE management.