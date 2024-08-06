Tanzania: Local Domain Names Increase in Three Months - TCRA

DAR ES SALAAM — THE number of registered local domain names in Tanzania has increased by 2.4 per cent in three months leading up to June, thanks to awareness campaign, according to the latest report from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

The total number of domain names under the country code top-level domains (ccTLD) grew to 30,698 by the end of June, up from 29,968 in March.

The rise is attributed to a successful awareness campaign, highlighting the benefits of having a local online presence.

The report indicates a growing adoption of local domain names among businesses and individuals in Tanzania, driven by the advantages of using a country-specific domain.

A key driver of this growth is the recognition of the benefits that come with a local domain.

"Businesses and organisations are realising the importance of having a .tz domain as it boosts their visibility and credibility within both local and international digital landscapes," the report states.

The most popular domains, according to the report, are .co.tz, .or.tz and .ac.tz, mainly used by commercial entities, organisations and academic institutions, respectively.

"A local domain not only fosters trust among Tanzanian users but also aligns with the global trend of promoting national digital identities," the report adds.

By encouraging the use of .tz domains, TCRA aims to support a stronger internet infrastructure that can meet the unique needs of Tanzanian users and businesses.

This effort is part of a broader initiative to enhance the country's digital presence and ensure that Tanzania can compete effectively in the global digital economy.

The growth in local domain registrations also fits with Tanzania's broader digital strategy as outlined in the National Digital Economy Strategic Framework (2024-2034).

The framework stresses "the importance of digital technologies in achieving socio-economic goals and envisions a digitally empowered economy."

It covers a wide range of areas, including digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, digital literacy and innovation all of which support the increasing adoption of local domains and harnesses digital technologies to boost economic growth, create jobs and improve the livelihoods of Tanzanians.

The growing number of .tz domain registrations shows "Tanzania's progress in its digital transformation journey.

As more entities recognise the advantages of local domains, the growth in domain registrations is expected to continue, further supporting the development of Tanzania's national digital economy, the report concludes.