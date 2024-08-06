East Africa: Ndumbaro Hails East Africa Golf Tour

DAR ES SALAAM — MINISTER for Culture, Arts and Sports, Damas Ndumbaro commended KCB Bank Tanzania and the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club for successfully hosting the inaugural KCB East Africa Golf Tour.

The event, featuring an 18-hole Stableford format, concluded at the Lugalo course over the weekend.

As the chief guest at the closing ceremony, Mr Ndumbaro praised the organisers for their efforts, highlighting the event's significance in promoting integration within the East African Community (EAC).

He urged that such events become a regular fixture.

Ndumbaro also congratulated the four overall winners who will represent Tanzania in the grand finale scheduled to take place later this year in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Lugalo golfers securing their spots in the final are Peter Mlewi, Ibrahim Muhona, Khadija Suleiman and Hawa Wanyeche.

These champions will compete against top golfers from Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Kenya for a substantial cash prize of 20 million shillings.

Mlewi led the field with 42 points, followed by Muhona with 41 points, Suleiman with 40 points and Wanyeche with 39 points in the Stableford format.

Minister Ndumbaro, who presented the national flag to Tanzania's representatives, also lauded the TPDF and Lugalo Golf Club for their exemplary hosting of the event.

He expressed his gratitude to KCB Bank Tanzania Managing Director Cosmas Kimario for bringing such a prestigious competition to Lugalo, emphasising the value of international sports events.

"The government recognises KCB Bank's significant contribution to sports development in the country and encourages continued support," Ndumbaro said.

He also extended an invitation for collaboration in junior development programmes, aiming to elevate the sport further, especially with the upcoming inter-school games.

Lugalo Golf Club Chairman Michael Luwongo echoed the Minister's thanks to Kimario and KCB Bank for hosting the tournament, as well as to the bank's customers who participated in the prize-giving ceremony.

In his remarks, Kimario reaffirmed KCB Bank's commitment to supporting sports and thanked Minister Ndumbaro for attending the event.

He praised Luwongo's leadership, the bank's customers, employees and golfers for their contributions to the event's success and challenged the Tanzanian representatives to strive for victory.

"Sports is vital for health and our bank has been at the forefront of promoting it. While we have previously sponsored various sports disciplines, we have recently chosen to invest in golf," Kimario stated.