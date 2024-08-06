Tanzania: Why Farmers Support Seeds for Life Campaign

FARMERS using organic farming systems in the country have supported the "Seeds are Life" campaign led by the African Food Sovereignty Alliance (AFSA), claiming it will bring a revolution in the sector.

The farmers expressed their support while speaking with 'Daily News' reporter at the National Nane Nane exhibitions taking place in Dodoma.

Rehema Kisimikwe, a farmer from the Morogoro Region's Network of Farmer and Livestock Keepers Groups (MVIWAMORO), stated that, as a beneficiary of organic farming from the Federation of Farmer Groups Tanzania (MVIWATA), she supports the campaign because it provides numerous benefits.

Rehema noted that traditional seeds reduce costs for farmers compared to industrial seeds and advised farmers to use them.

"In organic farming, we use hand hoes and natural fertilisers like neem, which are drought-resistant, pestresistant and do not require chemicals. The produce is tasty, clean and safe," she said.

She mentioned that organic farming has enabled her to educate her children up to university level, with one attending Hombolo Local Government College and another studying at the University of Dodoma (UDOM), build a house and meet her family's needs.

"I grow maize, sorghum and pigeon peas using organic farming methods and have achieved abundant yields and improved health," she added.

Foime Daniel from Manchari A Village in Chamwino District, Dodoma, said that traditional seeds have significantly transformed his life.

Foime revealed that he now owns more than 15 hectares of maize, sorghum, sunflower, peanuts and groundnuts.

"I have made significant progress since encountering the Tanzania Organic Agriculture Network (TOAM). I have managed to build, purchase livestock and buy a sunflower de-shelling machine.

Most notably, I now harvest 20 bags per hectare compared to eight bags before," he stated.

Miza Chiwanga from Chololo Street in Dodoma said that the use of traditional seeds has brought major changes in his life, including building a house and educating his children.

Miza emphasised that it is the right time for the government to focus on the use of traditional seeds as they ensure consumers' longevity.

Renalda Bayo, a farmer from the Jitegemee Group in the Arusha Region Network of Farmer and Livestock Keepers (MVIWARUSHA), mentioned that the use of traditional seeds would ensure community health.

"The use of traditional seeds and fertilisers in farming creates a better and safer future generation, whereas those with chemicals are harmful to consumer health and the soil," she explained.

Farmer Juma Mbwambo from Muheza District said that organic farming has improved his quality of life by increasing income and health.

Matrida Mwambe from Masasi in Mtwara added that organic farming guarantees domestic and international market opportunities, encouraging farmers to focus on it.

"My nine colleagues and I grow pigeon peas, sesame and maize using organic farming methods. After receiving training from SwissAid, we have truly improved economically," she said.

Pelagia Gaudance from Karatu stated that after meeting the IDP organisation in 2018, which provided her with organic farming education, she now proudly enjoys success.

She engages in organic farming of maize, beans, pigeon peas, sunflower and various fruits.

Tatu Magongo from the Muungano Group in Muhenda Village, Kilosa District, argued that traditional seeds should be supported for their positive outcomes.

"Produce from traditional seeds is safe and excellent for consumers. Additionally, yields are higher; currently, I harvest 20 bags per hectare of maize compared to six bags before," she noted.

She also mentioned that this farming method is a solution to non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

Agustino Joseph from the Network of Farmer and Livestock Keeper Groups in Manyara Region (MVIWAMA) emphasised that traditional seeds are treasures and provide better nutrition.

"The government should recognise that traditional seeds are safe for this and future generations. AFSA's message that 'Seeds are Life' is indisputable, as we, the farmers, can attest," he concluded.

Representatives from organisations promoting organic farming, including the Tanzania Agroecology Network (TABIO), SwissAid, TOAM, We Effect, SJS Organic, McDonald Organic, Inades Formation, Consenut, Floresta, IDP and Kilimanjaro Permaculture Community (KPC), along with Kijani Hai, Farm Radio International, Sustainable Agriculture Tanzania (SAT), the Federation of Tanzanian Farmers (SHIWAKUTA), Pelum-Tanzania, Agroecology Hub Tanzania, Biovision Africa Trust, Safari Organic Fertilizer, AFSA, and Vi Agroforestry, emphasised the importance of using traditional seeds as a way to ensure a healthy community.